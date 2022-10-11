Market cap of Morgan Stanley [MS] reaches 138.68B – now what?

Morgan Stanley [NYSE: MS] slipped around -0.52 points on Monday, while shares priced at $78.41 at the close of the session, down -0.66%. The company report on October 6, 2022 that NatWest, Loop Capital, and TD Securities Join DirectBooks.

DirectBooks Continues to Strengthen Global Syndicate Community and Adds its First Diversity Underwriting Firm.

DirectBooks announced today that NatWest, Loop Capital and TD Securities have joined the platform. The recent additions increase the total number of underwriters on DirectBooks to 25.

Morgan Stanley stock is now -20.12% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MS Stock saw the intraday high of $79.7229 and lowest of $77.82 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 109.73, which means current price is +8.83% above from all time high which was touched on 02/10/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.72M shares, MS reached a trading volume of 5408017 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Morgan Stanley [MS]?

Atlantic Equities have made an estimate for Morgan Stanley shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 05, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Morgan Stanley stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $111, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on MS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Morgan Stanley is set at 2.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for MS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 74.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for MS in the course of the last twelve months was 11.05.

How has MS stock performed recently?

Morgan Stanley [MS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.45. With this latest performance, MS shares dropped by -12.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.81 for Morgan Stanley [MS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 85.96, while it was recorded at 81.15 for the last single week of trading, and 87.68 for the last 200 days.

Morgan Stanley [MS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Morgan Stanley [MS] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.10. Morgan Stanley’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.50.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.51, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Morgan Stanley [MS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Morgan Stanley go to 1.87%.

Insider trade positions for Morgan Stanley [MS]

There are presently around $113,377 million, or 63.60% of MS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MS stocks are: MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP INC with ownership of 377,085,167, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 122,701,247 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.62 billion in MS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $9.35 billion in MS stock with ownership of nearly -0.132% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Morgan Stanley stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 723 institutional holders increased their position in Morgan Stanley [NYSE:MS] by around 39,853,406 shares. Additionally, 802 investors decreased positions by around 69,109,842 shares, while 231 investors held positions by with 1,336,987,821 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,445,951,069 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MS stock had 113 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,841,092 shares, while 154 institutional investors sold positions of 3,800,834 shares during the same period.