Market cap of DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] reaches 10.02B – now what?

DocuSign Inc. [NASDAQ: DOCU] traded at a low on 10/10/22, posting a -3.26 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $46.27. The company report on September 22, 2022 that DocuSign Board of Directors Announces Allan Thygesen as new Chief Executive Officer.

Seasoned Google executive appointed to lead DocuSign’s next growth chapter.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) today announced that the Company’s Board of Directors has hired Allan Thygesen as Chief Executive Officer. Allan will assume the strategic leadership of the company and a role on DocuSign’s Board of Directors, effective October 10th. Mary Agnes “Maggie” Wilderotter will conclude her role as interim CEO with this appointment and will help Allan with a smooth transition. She will continue serving as Chairman of DocuSign’s Board of Directors.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5466190 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of DocuSign Inc. stands at 5.14% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.81%.

The market cap for DOCU stock reached $10.02 billion, with 200.62 million shares outstanding and 197.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.42M shares, DOCU reached a trading volume of 5466190 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about DocuSign Inc. [DOCU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOCU shares is $81.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOCU stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for DocuSign Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 03, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, MoffettNathanson raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 22, 2022, representing the official price target for DocuSign Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $65, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on DOCU stock. On August 22, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for DOCU shares from 80 to 65.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DocuSign Inc. is set at 3.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOCU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 22.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for DOCU in the course of the last twelve months was 22.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has DOCU stock performed recently?

DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.58. With this latest performance, DOCU shares dropped by -27.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOCU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.68 for DocuSign Inc. [DOCU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 60.86, while it was recorded at 51.09 for the last single week of trading, and 86.91 for the last 200 days.

DocuSign Inc. [DOCU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.68 and a Gross Margin at +77.24. DocuSign Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.32.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.87.

DocuSign Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for DocuSign Inc. [DOCU]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DOCU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DocuSign Inc. go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for DocuSign Inc. [DOCU]

There are presently around $7,121 million, or 79.70% of DOCU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DOCU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 18,273,597, which is approximately 5.574% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,291,594 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $522.46 million in DOCU stocks shares; and POLEN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $398.53 million in DOCU stock with ownership of nearly 55.142% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DocuSign Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 351 institutional holders increased their position in DocuSign Inc. [NASDAQ:DOCU] by around 23,983,610 shares. Additionally, 511 investors decreased positions by around 23,774,155 shares, while 126 investors held positions by with 106,147,385 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 153,905,150 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DOCU stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,375,533 shares, while 212 institutional investors sold positions of 7,013,753 shares during the same period.