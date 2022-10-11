Market Analysts see The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] gaining to $143. Time to buy?

The Procter & Gamble Company [NYSE: PG] slipped around -0.51 points on Monday, while shares priced at $123.76 at the close of the session, down -0.41%. The company report on October 7, 2022 that Always® Launches First-Ever Team of “50 Period Heroes” Across the Country to Help #EndPeriodPoverty.

Always Period Heroes helped distribute more than 3.5 million pads to fight period poverty in local communities throughout the U.S.

Always expands their work to help #EndPeriodPoverty across the United States by organizing the first-ever team of “50 Period Heroes” to help fight period poverty across the country. Always Period Heroes represent people and organizations in each of the 50 U.S. states who have already made significant efforts to address period poverty in their local area. The Always 50 Period Hero program will enable them to continue their important work and provide young people greater access to period products they need.

The Procter & Gamble Company stock is now -24.34% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PG Stock saw the intraday high of $124.25 and lowest of $122.18 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 165.35, which means current price is +1.29% above from all time high which was touched on 01/21/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.54M shares, PG reached a trading volume of 6919529 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Procter & Gamble Company [PG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PG shares is $153.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PG stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for The Procter & Gamble Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 08, 2022, representing the official price target for The Procter & Gamble Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $181 to $165, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on PG stock. On March 22, 2022, analysts increased their price target for PG shares from 165 to 175.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Procter & Gamble Company is set at 2.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for PG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.97. Price to Free Cash Flow for PG in the course of the last twelve months was 59.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

How has PG stock performed recently?

The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.70. With this latest performance, PG shares dropped by -11.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.60 for The Procter & Gamble Company [PG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 139.31, while it was recorded at 126.76 for the last single week of trading, and 149.24 for the last 200 days.

The Procter & Gamble Company [PG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.34 and a Gross Margin at +47.65. The Procter & Gamble Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.38.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.71, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.47.

The Procter & Gamble Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for The Procter & Gamble Company [PG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Procter & Gamble Company go to 5.53%.

Insider trade positions for The Procter & Gamble Company [PG]

There are presently around $191,631 million, or 66.00% of PG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 222,373,062, which is approximately 2.231% of the company’s market cap and around 0.12% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 161,381,448 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $19.97 billion in PG stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $12.87 billion in PG stock with ownership of nearly -1.532% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Procter & Gamble Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 1,564 institutional holders increased their position in The Procter & Gamble Company [NYSE:PG] by around 67,478,151 shares. Additionally, 1,383 investors decreased positions by around 69,930,993 shares, while 394 investors held positions by with 1,411,000,376 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,548,409,520 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PG stock had 119 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,030,800 shares, while 113 institutional investors sold positions of 2,581,363 shares during the same period.