Market Analysts see Synchrony Financial [SYF] falling to $32. Time to buy?

Synchrony Financial [NYSE: SYF] surged by $0.17 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $31.34 during the day while it closed the day at $31.01. The company report on September 27, 2022 that Latinx Executive Alliance Announces New Advisory Board.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Nation’s Top Latinx Executives Convene to Advance Latinx Talent in Corporate America.

The Alliance to Host October 4th Webinar on Supporting Next Generation Latinx Leaders via Sponsorship and Mentorship.

Synchrony Financial stock has also gained 3.85% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SYF stock has inclined by 1.81% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -15.37% and lost -33.15% year-on date.

The market cap for SYF stock reached $15.25 billion, with 493.00 million shares outstanding and 479.72 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.04M shares, SYF reached a trading volume of 5842443 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Synchrony Financial [SYF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SYF shares is $39.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SYF stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Synchrony Financial shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on July 13, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Synchrony Financial stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $48 to $49, while Piper Sandler kept a Overweight rating on SYF stock. On March 28, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for SYF shares from 56 to 40.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Synchrony Financial is set at 1.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for SYF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 21.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for SYF in the course of the last twelve months was 2.32.

SYF stock trade performance evaluation

Synchrony Financial [SYF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.85. With this latest performance, SYF shares dropped by -7.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SYF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.27 for Synchrony Financial [SYF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.57, while it was recorded at 31.35 for the last single week of trading, and 36.38 for the last 200 days.

Synchrony Financial [SYF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Synchrony Financial [SYF] shares currently have an operating margin of +53.18 and a Gross Margin at +91.94. Synchrony Financial’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +37.61.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 32.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Synchrony Financial [SYF] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SYF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Synchrony Financial go to -8.80%.

Synchrony Financial [SYF]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $14,195 million, or 98.30% of SYF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SYF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 62,810,512, which is approximately -0.43% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 48,263,980 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.5 billion in SYF stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.35 billion in SYF stock with ownership of nearly -9.187% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Synchrony Financial stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 307 institutional holders increased their position in Synchrony Financial [NYSE:SYF] by around 30,631,993 shares. Additionally, 375 investors decreased positions by around 46,286,300 shares, while 87 investors held positions by with 380,840,512 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 457,758,805 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SYF stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,725,282 shares, while 103 institutional investors sold positions of 3,266,319 shares during the same period.