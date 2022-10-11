Market Analysts see scPharmaceuticals Inc. [SCPH] gaining to $10. Time to buy?

scPharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: SCPH] loss -19.28% or -0.96 points to close at $4.02 with a heavy trading volume of 5076134 shares. The company report on October 10, 2022 that UPDATE – scPharmaceuticals Announces FDA Approval of FUROSCIX® (furosemide injection), the First and Only Self-administered, Subcutaneous Loop Diuretic for the At-home Treatment of Congestion in Chronic Heart Failure.

FUROSCIX demonstrated 99.6% bioavailability and produced similar diuresis and natriuresis compared to intravenous furosemide.

It opened the trading session at $4.66, the shares rose to $4.89 and dropped to $3.68, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SCPH points out that the company has recorded -34.85% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -15.52% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 114.84K shares, SCPH reached to a volume of 5076134 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about scPharmaceuticals Inc. [SCPH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SCPH shares is $10.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SCPH stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for scPharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SVB Leerink raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on September 09, 2021, representing the official price target for scPharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on SCPH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for scPharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.56 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.07.

Trading performance analysis for SCPH stock

scPharmaceuticals Inc. [SCPH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -36.59. With this latest performance, SCPH shares dropped by -15.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SCPH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.12 for scPharmaceuticals Inc. [SCPH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.42, while it was recorded at 5.09 for the last single week of trading, and 5.08 for the last 200 days.

scPharmaceuticals Inc. [SCPH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -40.44, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.81.

scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at scPharmaceuticals Inc. [SCPH]

There are presently around $63 million, or 60.70% of SCPH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SCPH stocks are: ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 4,797,148, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 8.51% of the total institutional ownership; 5AM VENTURE MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 3,561,474 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.32 million in SCPH stocks shares; and ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $10.85 million in SCPH stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in scPharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 21 institutional holders increased their position in scPharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:SCPH] by around 2,983,248 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 3,158,400 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 9,566,139 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 15,707,787 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SCPH stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,740,299 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 2,736,311 shares during the same period.