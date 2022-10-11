Market Analysts see Missfresh Limited [MF] gaining to $7.08. Time to buy?

Missfresh Limited [NASDAQ: MF] traded at a low on 10/10/22, posting a -16.47 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.09. The company report on October 7, 2022 that Missfresh Announces Plan to Implement ADS Ratio Change.

Missfresh Limited (“Missfresh” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MF), an innovator in China’s neighborhood retail industry, today announced that it plans to change the ratio of its American Depositary Shares (the “ADSs”) to its Class B ordinary shares (the “ADS Ratio”), par value US$0.0001 per share, from the current ADS Ratio of one (1) ADS to three (3) Class B ordinary shares to a new ADS Ratio of one (1) ADS to ninety (90) Class B ordinary shares.

For Missfresh’s ADS holders, the change in the ADS Ratio will have the same effect as a one-for-thirty (30) reverse ADS split. A post-effective amendment to the ADS Registration Statement on Form F-6 will be filed with the SEC to reflect the change in the ADS Ratio. The Company anticipates that the change in the ADS Ratio will be effective on or about October 17, 2022 (U.S. Eastern Time), subject to the effectiveness of the post-effective amendment to the ADS Registration Statement on Form F-6 on or before that date.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6223955 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Missfresh Limited stands at 14.48% while the volatility over the past one month is 15.02%.

The market cap for MF stock reached $18.71 million, with 235.45 million shares outstanding and 196.84 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 13.60M shares, MF reached a trading volume of 6223955 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Missfresh Limited [MF]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MF shares is $7.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MF stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Missfresh Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on November 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Missfresh Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Missfresh Limited is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for MF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.04.

How has MF stock performed recently?

Missfresh Limited [MF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.25. With this latest performance, MF shares dropped by -25.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -93.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -97.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.63 for Missfresh Limited [MF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1218, while it was recorded at 0.0932 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2061 for the last 200 days.

Missfresh Limited [MF]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Missfresh Limited [MF] shares currently have an operating margin of -26.82 and a Gross Margin at +19.42. Missfresh Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -35.30.

Additionally, MF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 423.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 69.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Missfresh Limited [MF] managed to generate an average of -$179,586 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 47.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.81.Missfresh Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Insider trade positions for Missfresh Limited [MF]

There are presently around $1 million, or 5.00% of MF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MF stocks are: GENESIS FORTUNE LTD with ownership of 7,866,904, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.94% of the total institutional ownership; GLADE BROOK CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC, holding 2,723,120 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.23 million in MF stocks shares; and LUMINUS MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $0.17 million in MF stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Missfresh Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in Missfresh Limited [NASDAQ:MF] by around 12,938,316 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 6,504,559 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 6,304,420 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 13,138,455 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MF stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,737,594 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 6,500,626 shares during the same period.