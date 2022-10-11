Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP] gain 0.30% so far this year. What now?

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [NASDAQ: KDP] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.29% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.27%. The company report on October 6, 2022 that Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Strategic Partnership with Red Bull.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ: KDP) today announced a strategic partnership with Red Bull, the iconic global energy brand, to sell and distribute Red Bull in Mexico, further leveraging and expanding KDP’s successful partner network strategy.

The sales and distribution partnership provides KDP with exclusive rights to distribute Red Bull Energy Drink products across independent retailers such as grocery, convenience, pharmacy and kiosks, as well as the wholesale, regional key account and on-premise channels in the country, with some exclusions. The partnership also provides the company with the option to distribute future ready-to-drink (RTD) beverage products that Red Bull may launch in Mexico in these locations.

Over the last 12 months, KDP stock rose by 5.51%. The one-year Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.18. The average equity rating for KDP stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $53.27 billion, with 1.42 billion shares outstanding and 853.41 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.02M shares, KDP stock reached a trading volume of 5682697 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KDP shares is $41.16 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KDP stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 27, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $42 to $38. The new note on the price target was released on June 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while Truist analysts kept a Hold rating on KDP stock. On June 29, 2021, analysts increased their price target for KDP shares from 36 to 42.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. is set at 0.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for KDP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for KDP in the course of the last twelve months was 33.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

KDP Stock Performance Analysis:

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.27. With this latest performance, KDP shares dropped by -4.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KDP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.92 for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.21, while it was recorded at 37.06 for the last single week of trading, and 37.32 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.61 and a Gross Margin at +50.40. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.92.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.79, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.28.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

KDP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KDP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. go to 7.09%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $27,921 million, or 54.60% of KDP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KDP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 64,295,865, which is approximately 31.145% of the company’s market cap and around 5.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 63,244,494 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.34 billion in KDP stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $2.11 billion in KDP stock with ownership of nearly -26.049% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 419 institutional holders increased their position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [NASDAQ:KDP] by around 164,951,126 shares. Additionally, 197 investors decreased positions by around 147,563,010 shares, while 73 investors held positions by with 442,728,765 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 755,242,901 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KDP stock had 119 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,974,559 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 73,020,321 shares during the same period.