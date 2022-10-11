Itau BBA lifts Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Amazon.com Inc. [NASDAQ: AMZN] loss -4.77% on the last trading session, reaching $114.56 price per share at the time. The company report on October 6, 2022 that Amazon is Hiring 150,000 Employees to Help Deliver Great Holiday Experiences.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Full-time, seasonal, and part-time roles available across Amazon’s operations—sign-on bonuses up to $3,000 in select locations, and seasonal employees will have an opportunity to transition to full-time positions.

Company recently announced a nearly $1 billion investment in additional pay over the next year, bringing average pay to more than $19 per hour.

Amazon.com Inc. represents 10.18 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1225.56 billion with the latest information. AMZN stock price has been found in the range of $113.88 to $118.17.

If compared to the average trading volume of 57.02M shares, AMZN reached a trading volume of 54545034 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMZN shares is $170.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMZN stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Itau BBA have made an estimate for Amazon.com Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 26, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen dropped their target price from $215 to $210. The new note on the price target was released on July 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Amazon.com Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $170 to $145, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Outperform rating on AMZN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amazon.com Inc. is set at 4.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMZN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.67.

Trading performance analysis for AMZN stock

Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.38. With this latest performance, AMZN shares dropped by -11.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMZN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.45 for Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 129.53, while it was recorded at 118.56 for the last single week of trading, and 136.04 for the last 200 days.

Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Amazon.com Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMZN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amazon.com Inc. go to 33.25%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]

There are presently around $682,011 million, or 59.80% of AMZN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMZN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 689,093,882, which is approximately 1.44% of the company’s market cap and around 9.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 587,459,057 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $67.3 billion in AMZN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $37.43 billion in AMZN stock with ownership of nearly -1.547% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Amazon.com Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 2,299 institutional holders increased their position in Amazon.com Inc. [NASDAQ:AMZN] by around 237,396,159 shares. Additionally, 1,690 investors decreased positions by around 372,904,548 shares, while 267 investors held positions by with 5,343,007,203 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,953,307,910 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMZN stock had 175 new institutional investments in for a total of 25,945,771 shares, while 237 institutional investors sold positions of 42,748,210 shares during the same period.