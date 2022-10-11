International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] fell -11.90% so far this year. What now?

International Business Machines Corporation [NYSE: IBM] plunged by -$1.07 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $119.96 during the day while it closed the day at $117.75. The company report on October 6, 2022 that IBM and CEO Arvind Krishna Welcome President Biden to Poughkeepsie Site, Company Plans to Invest $20 billion in the Hudson Valley Region Over 10 Years.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Today U.S. President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. and IBM (NYSE: IBM) Chairman and CEO Arvind Krishna will tour IBM’s Poughkeepsie, New York site to see firsthand where the future of computing is being innovated, designed and manufactured. During the visit, IBM will announce a plan to invest $20 billion across the Hudson Valley region over the next 10 years. The goal of the investments, which will be strengthened by close collaboration with New York State, is to expand the vibrant technology ecosystem in New York to unlock new discoveries and opportunities in semiconductors, computers, hybrid cloud, artificial intelligence and quantum computers.

IBM has long called New York state home, and its business supports more than 7,500 jobs across the Hudson Valley. This region has been a hub of innovation and manufacturing for decades. From Westchester County to Poughkeepsie to Albany, IBMers are pushing the limits of computing and helping clients embrace digital transformation.

International Business Machines Corporation stock has also loss -3.09% of its value over the past 7 days. However, IBM stock has declined by -15.40% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -7.81% and lost -11.90% year-on date.

The market cap for IBM stock reached $109.40 billion, with 903.18 million shares outstanding and 902.32 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.60M shares, IBM reached a trading volume of 5986773 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about International Business Machines Corporation [IBM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IBM shares is $141.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IBM stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for International Business Machines Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $147 to $150. The new note on the price target was released on April 14, 2022, representing the official price target for International Business Machines Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $136 to $124, while UBS kept a Sell rating on IBM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for International Business Machines Corporation is set at 2.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for IBM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.13.

IBM stock trade performance evaluation

International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.09. With this latest performance, IBM shares dropped by -8.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IBM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.37 for International Business Machines Corporation [IBM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 128.74, while it was recorded at 122.01 for the last single week of trading, and 131.90 for the last 200 days.

International Business Machines Corporation [IBM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.25 and a Gross Margin at +53.72. International Business Machines Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.22.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.86, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.27.

International Business Machines Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IBM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for International Business Machines Corporation go to 9.66%.

International Business Machines Corporation [IBM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $59,997 million, or 57.60% of IBM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IBM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 77,369,131, which is approximately 0.477% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 69,758,860 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.21 billion in IBM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.24 billion in IBM stock with ownership of nearly -1.449% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in International Business Machines Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 1,305 institutional holders increased their position in International Business Machines Corporation [NYSE:IBM] by around 29,993,248 shares. Additionally, 859 investors decreased positions by around 22,789,658 shares, while 309 investors held positions by with 456,743,207 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 509,526,113 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IBM stock had 181 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,419,486 shares, while 117 institutional investors sold positions of 3,428,842 shares during the same period.