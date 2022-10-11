Immunic Inc. [IMUX] is -35.21% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Immunic Inc. [NASDAQ: IMUX] gained 56.57% or 2.24 points to close at $6.20 with a heavy trading volume of 46762792 shares. The company report on October 10, 2022 that Immunic, Inc. Announces $60.0 Million Oversubscribed Private Placement Equity Financing.

Immunic, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMUX) (“Immunic” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies focused on treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, today announced it has entered into a securities purchase agreement (the “Purchase Agreement”) with select accredited investors and certain existing investors to issue and sell an aggregate of 8,696,552 shares of its common stock (“Common Stock”) at a price of $4.35 per share, reflecting a 10% premium to the closing price on October 7, 2022 on NASDAQ, and pre-funded warrants (“Pre-Funded Warrants”) to purchase up to an aggregate of 5,096,552 shares of Common Stock at a purchase price of $4.34 per pre-funded warrant share, through a private investment in public equity (“PIPE”) financing. The Pre-Funded Warrants will have an exercise price of $0.01 per share of Common Stock, to be immediately exercisable and remain exercisable until exercised in full. Immunic anticipates the gross proceeds from the PIPE to be approximately $60.0 million, before deducting any offering related expenses. The financing is expected to close on October 12, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.

SVB Securities is acting as lead placement agent and Piper Sandler is acting as placement agent in connection with the financing.

It opened the trading session at $5.28, the shares rose to $6.23 and dropped to $4.7601, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for IMUX points out that the company has recorded -44.24% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -146.03% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 139.28K shares, IMUX reached to a volume of 46762792 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Immunic Inc. [IMUX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IMUX shares is $23.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IMUX stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Immunic Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Aegis Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Immunic Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $55, while JMP Securities analysts kept a Mkt Outperform rating on IMUX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Immunic Inc. is set at 0.50 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.06.

Trading performance analysis for IMUX stock

Immunic Inc. [IMUX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 96.20. With this latest performance, IMUX shares gained by 31.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IMUX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.06 for Immunic Inc. [IMUX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.32, while it was recorded at 4.21 for the last single week of trading, and 7.32 for the last 200 days.

Immunic Inc. [IMUX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -65.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -60.56.

Immunic Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.10 and a Current Ratio set at 10.10.

Immunic Inc. [IMUX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IMUX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Immunic Inc. go to 15.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Immunic Inc. [IMUX]

There are presently around $113 million, or 60.90% of IMUX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IMUX stocks are: RTW INVESTMENTS, LP with ownership of 2,761,968, which is approximately 2.087% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; OMEGA FUND MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 1,788,160 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.09 million in IMUX stocks shares; and POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $8.21 million in IMUX stock with ownership of nearly 82.759% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Immunic Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 35 institutional holders increased their position in Immunic Inc. [NASDAQ:IMUX] by around 5,294,973 shares. Additionally, 50 investors decreased positions by around 4,649,726 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 8,320,588 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,265,287 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IMUX stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,094,650 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 2,151,566 shares during the same period.