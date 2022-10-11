Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE] moved down -5.59: Why It’s Important

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [AMEX: GTE] stock went on a downward path that fall over -5.59% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 8.87%. The company report on August 29, 2022 that Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (“Gran Tierra”) (NYSE American: GTE)(TSX: GTE)(LSE: GTE), today announces that the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) has approved its notice of intention to make a normal course issuer bid (the “Bid”) for its shares of common stock (the “Shares”). As of August 22, 2022, there were 368,871,685 Shares issued and outstanding and the public float was 360,339,690 Shares. Pursuant to the Bid, Gran Tierra will be able to purchase for cancellation up to 36,033,969 Shares, representing 10% of the public float, at prevailing market prices at the time of purchase, through the facilities of the TSX or alternative trading platforms in Canada, if eligible, or by such other means as may be permitted by the TSX, for a one year period commencing on September 1, 2022 and ending on August 31, 2023. Gran Tierra may purchase up to 514,658 Shares on the TSX during any trading day, which represents approximately 25% of 2,058,635, which represents the average daily trading volume on the TSX for the most recently completed six calendar months prior to the TSX’s acceptance of the notice of the Bid. Gran Tierra may effect repurchases from time to time in the open market; provided that the aggregate purchase price under the Bid shall not exceed USD$37.5 million without further consideration of and approval by Gran Tierra’s board of directors.

Management of Gran Tierra believes that the Shares, at times, have been trading in a price range which does not adequately reflect their value in relation to Gran Tierra’s current operations, growth prospects and financial position. At such times, the purchase of Shares for cancellation or to satisfy awards granted under Gran Tierra’s 2007 Equity Incentive Plan may be advantageous to stockholders by increasing the value of the Shares.

Over the last 12 months, GTE stock rose by 48.35%. The one-year Gran Tierra Energy Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 42.55. The average equity rating for GTE stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $490.63 million, with 368.57 million shares outstanding and 359.73 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.73M shares, GTE stock reached a trading volume of 5591310 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GTE shares is $2.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GTE stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for GTE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for GTE in the course of the last twelve months was 2.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.87. With this latest performance, GTE shares dropped by -2.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 48.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GTE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.07 for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2944, while it was recorded at 1.3800 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3374 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.50 and a Gross Margin at +40.15. Gran Tierra Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.97.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.55.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GTE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. go to 14.30%.

There are presently around $159 million, or 33.70% of GTE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GTE stocks are: GMT CAPITAL CORP with ownership of 20,948,409, which is approximately -14.08% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, holding 17,498,304 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $23.62 million in GTE stocks shares; and TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP, currently with $12.02 million in GTE stock with ownership of nearly 7.237% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 69 institutional holders increased their position in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [AMEX:GTE] by around 34,686,552 shares. Additionally, 28 investors decreased positions by around 12,912,946 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 69,828,079 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 117,427,577 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GTE stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,642,962 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 2,160,089 shares during the same period.