Gevo Inc. [GEVO] moved down -5.11: Why It’s Important

Gevo Inc. [NASDAQ: GEVO] closed the trading session at $2.23 on 10/10/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.21, while the highest price level was $2.3699. The company report on October 10, 2022 that Gevo, Inc. Provides Company and Project Updates.

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) (“Gevo” or the “Company”), a renewable fuels company focused on the production of sustainable aviation fuel (“SAF”), today provides an update on the Company and projects currently in process.

Market DevelopmentGevo now has approximately 375 million gallons per year (“MGPY”) of predominantly take-or-pay, financeable SAF and hydrocarbon fuel supply agreements, which are expected to support project debt financing. This level of demand would require multiple plants to be built over the next four years to satisfy those agreements. Based on current market projections and certain assumptions, collectively, these agreements represent approximately $2.3 billion in expected annual sales. Offtake partners include: Trafigura, Kolmar, Delta Airlines, American Airlines, Alaska Airlines, Finnair, Japan Airlines, British Airways, Aer Lingus, and SAS.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -47.90 percent and weekly performance of -7.85 percent. The stock has been moved at -48.50 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -21.48 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -4.70 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.82M shares, GEVO reached to a volume of 6369303 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Gevo Inc. [GEVO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GEVO shares is $12.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GEVO stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Gevo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 24, 2021, representing the official price target for Gevo Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gevo Inc. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for GEVO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1111.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.89.

GEVO stock trade performance evaluation

Gevo Inc. [GEVO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.85. With this latest performance, GEVO shares dropped by -21.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GEVO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.42 for Gevo Inc. [GEVO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.85, while it was recorded at 2.42 for the last single week of trading, and 3.42 for the last 200 days.

Gevo Inc. [GEVO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gevo Inc. [GEVO] shares currently have an operating margin of -6240.79 and a Gross Margin at -1702.39. Gevo Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8326.72.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -17.07, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.46.

Gevo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 18.80 and a Current Ratio set at 18.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Gevo Inc. [GEVO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GEVO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gevo Inc. go to 25.00%.

Gevo Inc. [GEVO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $259 million, or 53.40% of GEVO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GEVO stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 35,309,857, which is approximately 48.169% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 25,501,495 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $56.87 million in GEVO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $24.57 million in GEVO stock with ownership of nearly 2.876% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Gevo Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 68 institutional holders increased their position in Gevo Inc. [NASDAQ:GEVO] by around 42,446,340 shares. Additionally, 50 investors decreased positions by around 4,226,842 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 69,662,113 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 116,335,295 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GEVO stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,606,124 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 1,748,231 shares during the same period.