For Under Armour Inc. [UAA], Analyst sees a drop to $10. What next?

Under Armour Inc. [NYSE: UAA] closed the trading session at $6.94 on 10/10/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $6.83, while the highest price level was $7.17. The company report on October 5, 2022 that UNDER ARMOUR ANNOUNCES CHANGES TO EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP TEAM.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UA, UAA) today announced that effective October 24, David Baxter and Mehri Shadman will join its executive leadership team. Baxter is set to assume a regional leadership role as President of the Americas, succeeding Stephanie Pugliese, who will be stepping down from her role and leaving the company. Pugliese will remain until early 2023 to support Baxter’s transition. Shadman has been appointed Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary as John Stanton, UA’s current chief legal officer, has decided to retire at the end of 2022 after 16 years of service.

“We’re very excited to recognize the talent that David and Mehri bring to our business,” said Colin Browne, Under Armour Interim President and CEO. “With deep market knowledge and outstanding expertise – we look forward to their proven leadership qualities helping to architect our next growth chapter.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -67.25 percent and weekly performance of -1.28 percent. The stock has been moved at -56.49 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -22.97 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -19.40 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.87M shares, UAA reached to a volume of 7772839 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Under Armour Inc. [UAA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UAA shares is $13.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UAA stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Under Armour Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on July 26, 2022, representing the official price target for Under Armour Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $20 to $10, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on UAA stock. On June 21, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for UAA shares from 13 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Under Armour Inc. is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for UAA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for UAA in the course of the last twelve months was 14.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

UAA stock trade performance evaluation

Under Armour Inc. [UAA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.28. With this latest performance, UAA shares dropped by -22.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UAA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.20 for Under Armour Inc. [UAA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.60, while it was recorded at 7.24 for the last single week of trading, and 13.01 for the last 200 days.

Under Armour Inc. [UAA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Under Armour Inc. [UAA] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.62 and a Gross Margin at +50.58. Under Armour Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.33.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.13, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.19.

Under Armour Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Under Armour Inc. [UAA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UAA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Under Armour Inc. go to 5.86%.

Under Armour Inc. [UAA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,107 million, or 84.80% of UAA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UAA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 16,389,362, which is approximately 44.907% of the company’s market cap and around 0.27% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 16,023,898 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $111.21 million in UAA stocks shares; and AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC, currently with $99.26 million in UAA stock with ownership of nearly -23.483% of the company’s market capitalization.

220 institutional holders increased their position in Under Armour Inc. [NYSE:UAA] by around 44,005,758 shares. Additionally, 183 investors decreased positions by around 53,900,406 shares, while 100 investors held positions by with 61,660,165 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 159,566,329 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UAA stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,889,226 shares, while 86 institutional investors sold positions of 19,485,022 shares during the same period.