For Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA], Analyst sees a rise to $13. What next?

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [NYSE: TEVA] loss -5.67% on the last trading session, reaching $7.98 price per share at the time. The company report on October 7, 2022 that Teva Reaches Agreement With Arkansas to Settle the State’s Price Fixing Claims.

Teva Pharmaceuticals, a U.S. affiliate of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA), has reached an agreement with the Attorney General of Arkansas to settle the state’s price-fixing claims against Teva. Under the terms of the settlement, Teva will pay the state $931,000, and the state will dismiss all of its claims against Teva and its affiliates once payment has been made.

This is the fourth settlement of the price-fixing litigation that Teva has reached to date, having previously settled with Mississippi, Louisiana, and Georgia. (Alabama also recently voluntarily dismissed its claims against all defendants in the litigation, including Teva.) Teva is pleased to put these claims behind us, and we believe the modest settlement amount—in each of the four settlements to date—reflects our position on the allegations against us, which we continue to deny. We remain focused on delivering high-quality medicines to the patients around the world who need them, while also working cooperatively with state regulators to resolve legacy litigation matters in the United States, including these cases as well as the opioids cases. We are discussing settlements of the price-fixing litigation with additional states in an effort to continue replicating these results.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited represents 1.11 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $9.28 billion with the latest information. TEVA stock price has been found in the range of $7.945 to $8.33.

If compared to the average trading volume of 13.28M shares, TEVA reached a trading volume of 10442589 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TEVA shares is $10.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TEVA stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on June 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on TEVA stock. On May 04, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for TEVA shares from 11 to 7.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for TEVA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for TEVA in the course of the last twelve months was 19.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for TEVA stock

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.04. With this latest performance, TEVA shares dropped by -12.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TEVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.13 for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.32, while it was recorded at 8.55 for the last single week of trading, and 8.62 for the last 200 days.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.36 and a Gross Margin at +47.10. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.63.

Return on Total Capital for TEVA is now 8.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.30. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 229.31. Additionally, TEVA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 69.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.44. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 214.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 65.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA] managed to generate an average of $35,884 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TEVA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited go to 2.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA]

There are presently around $4,070 million, or 45.40% of TEVA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TEVA stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 93,166,283, which is approximately -29.508% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 43,077,603 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $343.76 million in TEVA stocks shares; and ABRAMS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $191.89 million in TEVA stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 187 institutional holders increased their position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [NYSE:TEVA] by around 53,069,051 shares. Additionally, 161 investors decreased positions by around 63,791,976 shares, while 134 investors held positions by with 393,211,971 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 510,072,998 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TEVA stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,499,010 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 394,472 shares during the same period.