For BlackBerry Limited [BB], Analyst sees a rise to $7. What next?

BlackBerry Limited [NYSE: BB] price plunged by -3.28 percent to reach at -$0.15. The company report on October 4, 2022 that New Research for BlackBerry Reveals Organizations in All Sectors Lack Tools and Teams to Address Cybersecurity Threats.

Foundry report shows security threats and integrating new technology are top challenges in maintaining cybersecurity posture; Managed XDR could be missing link.

– BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today published new research highlighting the challenges organizations in all major sectors face in maintaining and improving their overall cybersecurity posture.

A sum of 7404428 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.59M shares. BlackBerry Limited shares reached a high of $4.57 and dropped to a low of $4.33 until finishing in the latest session at $4.43.

The average equity rating for BB stock is currently 3.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on BlackBerry Limited [BB]:

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for BlackBerry Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 12, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 21, 2022, representing the official price target for BlackBerry Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Canaccord Genuity analysts kept a Hold rating on BB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BlackBerry Limited is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for BB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.05.

BB Stock Performance Analysis:

BlackBerry Limited [BB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.90. With this latest performance, BB shares dropped by -26.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.83 for BlackBerry Limited [BB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.88, while it was recorded at 4.74 for the last single week of trading, and 6.51 for the last 200 days.

Insight into BlackBerry Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BlackBerry Limited [BB] shares currently have an operating margin of -29.81 and a Gross Margin at +42.06. BlackBerry Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.67.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.44.

BlackBerry Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

BlackBerry Limited [BB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $979 million, or 56.60% of BB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BB stocks are: FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD/ CAN with ownership of 46,724,700, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 11.20% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 37,936,622 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $168.06 million in BB stocks shares; and FIFTHDELTA LTD, currently with $100.41 million in BB stock with ownership of nearly 73.667% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BlackBerry Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 101 institutional holders increased their position in BlackBerry Limited [NYSE:BB] by around 23,223,592 shares. Additionally, 119 investors decreased positions by around 19,122,533 shares, while 75 investors held positions by with 178,714,214 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 221,060,339 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BB stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,466,585 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 5,140,271 shares during the same period.