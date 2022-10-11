FedEx Corporation [FDX] fell -40.76% so far this year. What now?

FedEx Corporation [NYSE: FDX] loss -0.78% or -1.2 points to close at $153.21 with a heavy trading volume of 5309997 shares. The company report on October 7, 2022 that FedEx Spotlight: Hispanic Small Business Keeps the World Warm, One Baby at a Time.

In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, FedEx is spotlighting a small business from the third cohort of the FedEx E-Commerce Learning Lab beginning this fall. Taking place from September 15 through October 15, Hispanic Heritage Month is a time to celebrate and recognize all the accomplishments, rich culture, and contributions of Hispanic/Latinx people across the country. The FedEx E-Commerce Learning Lab supports small and diverse-owned businesses by helping to expand their business operations by providing resources in e-commerce training, online sales and networking.

It opened the trading session at $155.89, the shares rose to $156.45 and dropped to $152.15, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for FDX points out that the company has recorded -23.97% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -7.96% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.19M shares, FDX reached to a volume of 5309997 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about FedEx Corporation [FDX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FDX shares is $199.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FDX stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for FedEx Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on September 27, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI dropped their target price from $243 to $225. The new note on the price target was released on September 23, 2022, representing the official price target for FedEx Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $230 to $185, while Cowen kept a Outperform rating on FDX stock. On September 16, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for FDX shares from 288 to 195.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FedEx Corporation is set at 6.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for FDX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 26.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for FDX in the course of the last twelve months was 20.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

Trading performance analysis for FDX stock

FedEx Corporation [FDX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.16. With this latest performance, FDX shares dropped by -26.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FDX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.04 for FedEx Corporation [FDX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 198.60, while it was recorded at 155.76 for the last single week of trading, and 218.89 for the last 200 days.

FedEx Corporation [FDX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and FedEx Corporation [FDX] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.98 and a Gross Margin at +21.57. FedEx Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.08.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.55, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.53.

FedEx Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

FedEx Corporation [FDX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FDX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for FedEx Corporation go to 9.06%.

An analysis of insider ownership at FedEx Corporation [FDX]

There are presently around $28,870 million, or 73.70% of FDX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FDX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 18,615,322, which is approximately -0.902% of the company’s market cap and around 5.70% of the total institutional ownership; DODGE & COX, holding 17,426,647 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.67 billion in FDX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.59 billion in FDX stock with ownership of nearly 2.697% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in FedEx Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 770 institutional holders increased their position in FedEx Corporation [NYSE:FDX] by around 16,550,619 shares. Additionally, 726 investors decreased positions by around 13,010,541 shares, while 255 investors held positions by with 158,870,992 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 188,432,152 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FDX stock had 162 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,238,417 shares, while 126 institutional investors sold positions of 2,066,084 shares during the same period.