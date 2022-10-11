Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. [CRKN] Is Currently 36.15 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. [NASDAQ: CRKN] price surged by 36.15 percent to reach at $0.09. The company report on August 23, 2022 that Crown Electrokinetics Issues Letter to Shareholders Commenting on Initial Purchase Orders from Hudson Pacific and the Impact of the Inflation Reduction Act.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. (NASDAQ: CRKN) (“Crown” or the “Company”), a leading smart glass technology company, today released a letter to its shareholders with an update on its recently announced initial purchase orders from Hudson Pacific, along with the adoption of the recently announced Inflation Reduction Act.

A sum of 18709445 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.69M shares. Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. shares reached a high of $0.3732 and dropped to a low of $0.2977 until finishing in the latest session at $0.35.

The average equity rating for CRKN stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. [CRKN]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. is set at 0.10 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06.

CRKN Stock Performance Analysis:

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. [CRKN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 75.16. With this latest performance, CRKN shares dropped by -17.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -77.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRKN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.20 for Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. [CRKN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4997, while it was recorded at 0.2769 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3892 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for CRKN is now -294.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -846.72. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -846.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -455.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. [CRKN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.64. Additionally, CRKN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. [CRKN] managed to generate an average of -$1,940,720 per employee.Crown ElectroKinetics Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. [CRKN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 24.00% of CRKN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRKN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 814,916, which is approximately -5.881% of the company’s market cap and around 62.93% of the total institutional ownership; PITCAIRN CO, holding 417,180 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.15 million in CRKN stocks shares; and SHAY CAPITAL LLC, currently with $0.14 million in CRKN stock with ownership of nearly -1.097% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. [NASDAQ:CRKN] by around 53,571 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 151,759 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 2,199,561 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,404,891 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRKN stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 48,803 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 55,270 shares during the same period.