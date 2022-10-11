Cowen slashes price target on Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] – find out why.

Mondelez International Inc. [NASDAQ: MDLZ] gained 0.65% on the last trading session, reaching $55.62 price per share at the time. The company report on October 7, 2022 that Mondelēz Snacking Made Right Report: Environmental Resilience.

Mondelēz International

Environmental ResilienceBy tackling deforestation, we are helping to combat climate change and promoting sustainable supply of key ingredients.

Mondelez International Inc. represents 1.38 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $77.27 billion with the latest information. MDLZ stock price has been found in the range of $54.97 to $55.855.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.49M shares, MDLZ reached a trading volume of 6942694 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MDLZ shares is $72.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MDLZ stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Mondelez International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Mondelez International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $73, while UBS analysts kept a Buy rating on MDLZ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mondelez International Inc. is set at 1.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for MDLZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for MDLZ in the course of the last twelve months was 52.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

Trading performance analysis for MDLZ stock

Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.30. With this latest performance, MDLZ shares dropped by -9.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MDLZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.12 for Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 61.36, while it was recorded at 56.33 for the last single week of trading, and 63.30 for the last 200 days.

Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.93 and a Gross Margin at +37.10. Mondelez International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.97.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.37.

Mondelez International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MDLZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mondelez International Inc. go to 4.90%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]

There are presently around $59,108 million, or 80.20% of MDLZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MDLZ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 118,137,248, which is approximately 2.008% of the company’s market cap and around 0.16% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 95,396,349 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.31 billion in MDLZ stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.35 billion in MDLZ stock with ownership of nearly -1.846% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mondelez International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 805 institutional holders increased their position in Mondelez International Inc. [NASDAQ:MDLZ] by around 62,629,797 shares. Additionally, 753 investors decreased positions by around 63,417,849 shares, while 314 investors held positions by with 936,669,560 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,062,717,206 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MDLZ stock had 94 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,521,211 shares, while 110 institutional investors sold positions of 5,089,987 shares during the same period.