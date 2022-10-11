Cameco Corporation [CCJ] Is Currently -4.91 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Cameco Corporation [NYSE: CCJ] traded at a low on 10/10/22, posting a -4.91 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $25.39. The company report on September 20, 2022 that Baselode Intersects Best Drill Hole To Date With 0.90% U3O8 Over 31.0 Metres Starting at 69.3 m True Vertical Depth.

The reported intersection includes 1.86% U3O8 over 12.5 m at 79.7 m true vertical depth which includes the Project’s highest individual assay of 5.61% U3O8.

Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) (“Baselode” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the geochemical assay results from drill hole AK22-069 of 0.90% U3O8 over 31.0 m starting at 69.3 m true vertical depth which includes 1.86% U3O8 over 12.5 m at 79.7 m true vertical depth. AK22-069 is the latest and best hole to date from the now-complete 22,500 metre diamond drill program (the “Program”) on the ACKIO high-grade uranium discovery (“ACKIO”), Hook project, Athabasca Basin area (the “Athabasca”), northern Saskatchewan (see Table 1 and Figure 1).

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6007319 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Cameco Corporation stands at 4.19% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.49%.

The market cap for CCJ stock reached $10.27 billion, with 400.00 million shares outstanding and 397.96 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.89M shares, CCJ reached a trading volume of 6007319 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cameco Corporation [CCJ]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCJ shares is $33.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCJ stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Cameco Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 31, 2022, representing the official price target for Cameco Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on CCJ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cameco Corporation is set at 1.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCJ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for CCJ in the course of the last twelve months was 35.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.80.

How has CCJ stock performed recently?

Cameco Corporation [CCJ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.71. With this latest performance, CCJ shares dropped by -15.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCJ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.13 for Cameco Corporation [CCJ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.88, while it was recorded at 26.94 for the last single week of trading, and 24.76 for the last 200 days.

Cameco Corporation [CCJ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cameco Corporation [CCJ] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.42 and a Gross Margin at -1.29. Cameco Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.95.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.36.

Cameco Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.80 and a Current Ratio set at 6.00.

Insider trade positions for Cameco Corporation [CCJ]

There are presently around $6,009 million, or 70.10% of CCJ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CCJ stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 14,546,068, which is approximately -21.824% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., holding 14,317,593 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $363.52 million in CCJ stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $330.8 million in CCJ stock with ownership of nearly 1.669% of the company’s market capitalization.

210 institutional holders increased their position in Cameco Corporation [NYSE:CCJ] by around 38,043,665 shares. Additionally, 228 investors decreased positions by around 48,367,904 shares, while 63 investors held positions by with 150,241,497 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 236,653,066 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCJ stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,319,983 shares, while 90 institutional investors sold positions of 9,720,985 shares during the same period.