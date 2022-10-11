BofA Securities slashes price target on The Boeing Company [BA] – find out why.

The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] gained 1.63% or 2.11 points to close at $131.90 with a heavy trading volume of 6810671 shares. The company report on October 6, 2022 that Boeing Donates $2 Million To Support Hurricane Ian Recovery and Relief Efforts.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Boeing (NYSE:BA) is committing $2 million to assist with on the ground disaster recovery and relief efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, the company announced. This includes a $750,000 donation to the Volunteer Florida Foundation, the state’s lead agency for volunteer and national service that directly manages the Florida Disaster Relief fund.

“The destruction left behind in the wake of Hurricane Ian is devastating and heartbreaking. Our thoughts go out to our colleagues and all those impacted by the storms,” said David Calhoun, Boeing president and CEO. “Boeing and our teammates stand ready to support the people of Florida, and we are hopeful that this assistance will help with ongoing search and rescue missions as well as bring some relief to those who are suffering.”.

It opened the trading session at $131.42, the shares rose to $135.74 and dropped to $130.201, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BA points out that the company has recorded -24.71% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -16.71% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 7.36M shares, BA reached to a volume of 6810671 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Boeing Company [BA]:

BofA Securities have made an estimate for The Boeing Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $219 to $209. The new note on the price target was released on June 16, 2022, representing the official price target for The Boeing Company stock. On November 18, 2021, analysts increased their price target for BA shares from 260 to 275.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Boeing Company is set at 5.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for BA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.31.

Trading performance analysis for BA stock

The Boeing Company [BA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.64. With this latest performance, BA shares dropped by -16.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.46 for The Boeing Company [BA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 152.34, while it was recorded at 131.90 for the last single week of trading, and 167.07 for the last 200 days.

The Boeing Company [BA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Boeing Company [BA] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.10 and a Gross Margin at +10.41. The Boeing Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.75.

The Boeing Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

The Boeing Company [BA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Boeing Company go to 20.17%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Boeing Company [BA]

There are presently around $44,706 million, or 57.90% of BA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BA stocks are: NEWPORT TRUST CO with ownership of 44,678,806, which is approximately 2.686% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 44,529,543 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.87 billion in BA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $4.31 billion in BA stock with ownership of nearly 3.224% of the company’s market capitalization.

837 institutional holders increased their position in The Boeing Company [NYSE:BA] by around 31,394,717 shares. Additionally, 1,114 investors decreased positions by around 14,798,491 shares, while 254 investors held positions by with 292,744,951 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 338,938,159 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BA stock had 99 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,777,998 shares, while 312 institutional investors sold positions of 3,407,467 shares during the same period.