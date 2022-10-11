Berenberg slashes price target on Oracle Corporation [ORCL] – find out why.

Oracle Corporation [NYSE: ORCL] loss -1.14% on the last trading session, reaching $62.57 price per share at the time. The company report on October 5, 2022 that Oracle Unveils 5G Cloud Native Network Analytics Suite.

Oracle Communications Network Data Analytics Function first in a portfolio of statistical and predictive 5G network core analytics solutions.

Oracle today unveiled Oracle Network Analytics Suite. The new cloud native portfolio of analytics solutions combines network function data with machine learning and artificial intelligence to help operators make more informed, automated decisions around the performance and stability of their entire 5G network core. The first offering in the suite, Oracle Communications Network Data Analytics Function is available now. With the offering, operators can quickly identify anomalies that can cause catastrophic network function failures and impact customer service. See the Analytics Suite in action at Network X Amsterdam, booth G24, October 18-20, 2022.

Oracle Corporation represents 2.69 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $174.06 billion with the latest information. ORCL stock price has been found in the range of $62.02 to $63.90.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.52M shares, ORCL reached a trading volume of 6405481 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Oracle Corporation [ORCL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ORCL shares is $87.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ORCL stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Oracle Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Guggenheim raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Oracle Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $90, while Exane BNP Paribas analysts kept a Outperform rating on ORCL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oracle Corporation is set at 1.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for ORCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for ORCL in the course of the last twelve months was 89.54.

Trading performance analysis for ORCL stock

Oracle Corporation [ORCL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.81. With this latest performance, ORCL shares dropped by -17.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ORCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.59 for Oracle Corporation [ORCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 72.35, while it was recorded at 64.70 for the last single week of trading, and 75.82 for the last 200 days.

Oracle Corporation [ORCL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Oracle Corporation [ORCL] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.38 and a Gross Margin at +76.37. Oracle Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.83.

Oracle Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Oracle Corporation [ORCL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ORCL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Oracle Corporation go to 10.13%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Oracle Corporation [ORCL]

There are presently around $70,451 million, or 42.80% of ORCL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ORCL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 137,081,320, which is approximately 1.076% of the company’s market cap and around 42.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 114,924,595 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.19 billion in ORCL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.91 billion in ORCL stock with ownership of nearly -4.075% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Oracle Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 925 institutional holders increased their position in Oracle Corporation [NYSE:ORCL] by around 71,166,759 shares. Additionally, 1,046 investors decreased positions by around 71,060,566 shares, while 371 investors held positions by with 983,723,056 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,125,950,381 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ORCL stock had 109 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,188,984 shares, while 161 institutional investors sold positions of 8,915,378 shares during the same period.