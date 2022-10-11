American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. [AVCT] is -94.95% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: AVCT] traded at a low on 10/10/22, posting a -15.60 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.84. The company report on September 29, 2022 that AVCT Announces Intent to Effect Reverse Stock Split.

Common Stock Will Begin Trading on a Split-Adjusted Basis on October 3, 2022.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVCT) today announces that it intends to effect a 1-for-15 reverse stock split of its issued and outstanding shares of common stock (the “Reverse Stock Split”). The Reverse Stock Split will become effective on September 30, 2022 (the “Effective Time”) upon filing with the Delaware Secretary of State of an amendment to the Company’s amended and restated certificate of incorporation (the “Charter”), and the Company’s common stock is expected to begin trading on a split-adjusted basis when the market opens on October 3, 2022. The Company’s common stock will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “AVCT.” The new CUSIP number for the common stock following the Reverse Stock Split will be 030382204.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5072760 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. stands at 19.15% while the volatility over the past one month is 20.95%.

The market cap for AVCT stock reached $17.48 million, with 6.30 million shares outstanding and 6.19 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.81M shares, AVCT reached a trading volume of 5072760 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. [AVCT]?

Loop Capital have made an estimate for American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. is set at 0.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for AVCT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.90.

How has AVCT stock performed recently?

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. [AVCT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -23.33. With this latest performance, AVCT shares dropped by -44.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -86.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AVCT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.38 for American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. [AVCT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.12, while it was recorded at 2.34 for the last single week of trading, and 10.31 for the last 200 days.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. [AVCT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. [AVCT] shares currently have an operating margin of -251.65 and a Gross Margin at +19.29. American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -652.67.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -490.33, with Return on Assets sitting at -96.58.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Insider trade positions for American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. [AVCT]

There are presently around $1 million, or 21.30% of AVCT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AVCT stocks are: CRESSET ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 133,410, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 104,025 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.19 million in AVCT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $84000.0 in AVCT stock with ownership of nearly -11.622% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 12 institutional holders increased their position in American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:AVCT] by around 41,792 shares. Additionally, 19 investors decreased positions by around 69,326 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 388,585 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 499,703 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AVCT stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 32,133 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 33,841 shares during the same period.