Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY] Revenue clocked in at $1.88 billion, up 14.69% YTD: What’s Next?

Yamana Gold Inc. [NYSE: AUY] loss -2.81% or -0.14 points to close at $4.84 with a heavy trading volume of 18223426 shares. The company report on October 4, 2022 that Yamana Gold Provides Notice of Third Quarter 2022 Results and Notice of Meeting and Record Date for the Proposed Transaction With Gold Fields.

YAMANA GOLD INC. (TSX:YRI; NYSE:AUY; LSE:AUY) (“Yamana” or “the Company”) announces that it will release its operational and financial results for the third quarter of this year after the market closes on Thursday, October 27, 2022. The Company will host a conference call and webcast to review the results on Friday, October 28, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time.

Yamana further announces that it has filed the required notice setting a record and meeting dates in respect of the special meeting of shareholders to consider the previously announced proposed transaction with Gold Fields Limited (“Gold Fields”). The record date, which is the date of record for determination of shareholders entitled to receive notice of and vote at the special meeting of shareholders, is set as October 18, 2022 and the special meeting of shareholders will be convened on November 21, 2022. The Company had been advised that the Gold Fields shareholder meeting will be convened the day after on November 22, 2022.

It opened the trading session at $4.91, the shares rose to $5.0299 and dropped to $4.83, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AUY points out that the company has recorded -16.41% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -30.81% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 15.93M shares, AUY reached to a volume of 18223426 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AUY shares is $6.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AUY stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Yamana Gold Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 22, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 04, 2021, representing the official price target for Yamana Gold Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5.50, while Barclays analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on AUY stock. On November 16, 2020, analysts increased their price target for AUY shares from 8.25 to 9.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Yamana Gold Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for AUY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for AUY in the course of the last twelve months was 21.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

Trading performance analysis for AUY stock

Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.84. With this latest performance, AUY shares gained by 6.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AUY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.33 for Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.65, while it was recorded at 4.91 for the last single week of trading, and 4.90 for the last 200 days.

Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.10 and a Gross Margin at +34.54. Yamana Gold Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.12.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.34, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.73.

Yamana Gold Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY]

There are presently around $2,601 million, or 60.70% of AUY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AUY stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 112,760,666, which is approximately 3.068% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 31,747,958 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $153.66 million in AUY stocks shares; and ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, currently with $143.32 million in AUY stock with ownership of nearly -4.4% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Yamana Gold Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 139 institutional holders increased their position in Yamana Gold Inc. [NYSE:AUY] by around 125,619,287 shares. Additionally, 129 investors decreased positions by around 76,658,413 shares, while 65 investors held positions by with 335,113,694 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 537,391,394 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AUY stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 66,087,768 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 12,118,626 shares during the same period.