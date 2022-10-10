why Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $106.58

Exxon Mobil Corporation [NYSE: XOM] loss -1.01% on the last trading session, reaching $101.03 price per share at the time. The company report on September 7, 2022 that FLEETCOR® Signs ExxonMobil Relationship.

Benefiting both Comdata® and Fuelman® Fleet Card Customers.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: FLT), a leading global business payments company, has signed network agreements with Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM). The agreements strengthen the market position and product versatility of FLEETCOR’s North American commercial fleet card business, and include both the Comdata® and Fuelman® brands.

Exxon Mobil Corporation represents 4.23 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $425.35 billion with the latest information. XOM stock price has been found in the range of $100.18 to $103.315.

If compared to the average trading volume of 19.69M shares, XOM reached a trading volume of 24469474 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XOM shares is $106.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XOM stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Exxon Mobil Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $102 to $109. The new note on the price target was released on July 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Exxon Mobil Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $115 to $125, while Credit Suisse kept a Outperform rating on XOM stock. On June 07, 2022, analysts increased their price target for XOM shares from 88 to 120.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Exxon Mobil Corporation is set at 3.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for XOM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for XOM in the course of the last twelve months was 12.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for XOM stock

Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.71. With this latest performance, XOM shares gained by 6.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 66.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.50 for Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 93.60, while it was recorded at 97.88 for the last single week of trading, and 85.86 for the last 200 days.

Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Exxon Mobil Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XOM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Exxon Mobil Corporation go to 24.71%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM]

There are presently around $244,965 million, or 58.90% of XOM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XOM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 368,328,315, which is approximately 1.069% of the company’s market cap and around 0.07% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 287,427,472 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $29.04 billion in XOM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $23.7 billion in XOM stock with ownership of nearly -6.61% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,494 institutional holders increased their position in Exxon Mobil Corporation [NYSE:XOM] by around 178,706,728 shares. Additionally, 1,451 investors decreased positions by around 102,521,072 shares, while 360 investors held positions by with 2,143,450,016 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,424,677,816 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XOM stock had 169 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,594,997 shares, while 115 institutional investors sold positions of 11,608,263 shares during the same period.