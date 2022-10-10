Wedbush slashes price target on Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] – find out why.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [NASDAQ: HBAN] plunged by -$0.39 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $13.505 during the day while it closed the day at $13.21. The company report on October 6, 2022 that Huntington National Bank Leads Nation for SBA 7(a) Loan Origination by Volume, For Fifth Consecutive Year.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Huntington Bank infused nearly $1 billion into the economy by supporting 5,675 small businesses in the last year.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (Nasdaq: HBAN) is the nation’s largest originator, by volume, of Small Business Administration (SBA) 7(a) loans for the fifth consecutive year. As a national leader in the Small Business sector, Huntington remains committed to lending both expertise and capital to sustain small businesses across the country.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated stock has also gained 0.23% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HBAN stock has inclined by 7.49% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -4.62% and lost -14.33% year-on date.

The market cap for HBAN stock reached $19.61 billion, with 1.44 billion shares outstanding and 1.43 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 14.64M shares, HBAN reached a trading volume of 21661943 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HBAN shares is $14.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HBAN stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 28, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $14 to $13.50, while Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating on HBAN stock. On July 01, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for HBAN shares from 17.50 to 14.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for HBAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for HBAN in the course of the last twelve months was 11.30.

HBAN stock trade performance evaluation

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.23. With this latest performance, HBAN shares dropped by -6.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HBAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.32 for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.68, while it was recorded at 13.59 for the last single week of trading, and 14.12 for the last 200 days.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.42. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.50.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.02, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.87.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HBAN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated go to -2.15%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $15,386 million, or 82.40% of HBAN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HBAN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 165,925,875, which is approximately 1.923% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 137,486,471 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.82 billion in HBAN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $979.77 million in HBAN stock with ownership of nearly -6.187% of the company’s market capitalization.

427 institutional holders increased their position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [NASDAQ:HBAN] by around 64,636,023 shares. Additionally, 374 investors decreased positions by around 64,727,208 shares, while 145 investors held positions by with 1,035,352,859 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,164,716,090 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HBAN stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,842,377 shares, while 81 institutional investors sold positions of 10,892,795 shares during the same period.