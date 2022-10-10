Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Ford Motor Company [F]. What else is Wall St. saying

Ford Motor Company [NYSE: F] slipped around -0.16 points on Friday, while shares priced at $12.20 at the close of the session, down -1.29%. The company report on October 4, 2022 that Ford EV Sales Triple in Sept.; Continues As America’s No. 2 EV Brand, Mustang Mach-E Climbs 47%; F-Series, Transit Vans Rank First in Both Gas And Electric; Bronco Sales More Than Triple.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) today reported its September 2022 U.S. sales results. Click here or visit media.ford.com to view the news release.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005743/en/.

Ford Motor Company stock is now -41.26% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. F Stock saw the intraday high of $12.30 and lowest of $12.00 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 25.87, which means current price is +14.99% above from all time high which was touched on 01/13/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 67.96M shares, F reached a trading volume of 56297477 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ford Motor Company [F]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for F shares is $15.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on F stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Ford Motor Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $16 to $15. The new note on the price target was released on August 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Ford Motor Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12.40, while Nomura analysts kept a Neutral rating on F stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ford Motor Company is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for F stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for F in the course of the last twelve months was 10.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has F stock performed recently?

Ford Motor Company [F] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.93. With this latest performance, F shares dropped by -21.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for F stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.72 for Ford Motor Company [F]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.53, while it was recorded at 12.18 for the last single week of trading, and 15.64 for the last 200 days.

Ford Motor Company [F]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ford Motor Company [F] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.69 and a Gross Margin at +18.00. Ford Motor Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.16.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 45.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.84.

Ford Motor Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Ford Motor Company [F]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for F. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ford Motor Company go to 8.33%.

Insider trade positions for Ford Motor Company [F]

There are presently around $25,267 million, or 52.70% of F stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of F stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 327,862,037, which is approximately 0.776% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 268,107,099 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.27 billion in F stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.06 billion in F stock with ownership of nearly -3.837% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ford Motor Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 908 institutional holders increased their position in Ford Motor Company [NYSE:F] by around 144,220,023 shares. Additionally, 672 investors decreased positions by around 140,016,024 shares, while 184 investors held positions by with 1,786,815,997 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,071,052,044 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. F stock had 163 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,431,362 shares, while 146 institutional investors sold positions of 16,944,272 shares during the same period.