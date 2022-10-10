Wall Street Analyst Downgrade American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]. What else is Wall St. saying

American Airlines Group Inc. [NASDAQ: AAL] closed the trading session at $12.18 on 10/07/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $11.945, while the highest price level was $12.54. The company report on October 6, 2022 that American Airlines Group Announces Webcast of Third-Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ: AAL) will webcast a live audio feed of its third-quarter 2022 financial results conference call with financial analysts and journalists on Thursday, Oct. 20, at 7:30 a.m. CT.

The webcast will be available to the public on a listen-only basis at aa.com/investorrelations. An archive of the call will be available on the website through Nov. 20.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -32.18 percent and weekly performance of 1.16 percent. The stock has been moved at -28.14 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -12.75 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -9.31 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 31.51M shares, AAL reached to a volume of 37234990 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AAL shares is $16.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AAL stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for American Airlines Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $18 to $26. The new note on the price target was released on April 22, 2022, representing the official price target for American Airlines Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while Argus analysts kept a Buy rating on AAL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Airlines Group Inc. is set at 0.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for AAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.20.

AAL stock trade performance evaluation

American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.16. With this latest performance, AAL shares dropped by -12.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.28 for American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.74, while it was recorded at 12.53 for the last single week of trading, and 15.84 for the last 200 days.

American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] shares currently have an operating margin of -16.95 and a Gross Margin at +0.09. American Airlines Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.67.

American Airlines Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Airlines Group Inc. go to 16.09%.

American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,301 million, or 54.80% of AAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 70,335,360, which is approximately 1.534% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 39,492,616 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $481.02 million in AAL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $428.41 million in AAL stock with ownership of nearly 1.189% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Airlines Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 261 institutional holders increased their position in American Airlines Group Inc. [NASDAQ:AAL] by around 31,691,828 shares. Additionally, 241 investors decreased positions by around 40,306,501 shares, while 127 investors held positions by with 281,138,532 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 353,136,861 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AAL stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,339,987 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 7,833,207 shares during the same period.