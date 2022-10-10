Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG] is -39.20% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Vinco Ventures Inc. [NASDAQ: BBIG] closed the trading session at $0.98 on 10/07/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.9414, while the highest price level was $1.02. The company report on October 4, 2022 that Vinco Ventures Announces Ross Miller as CEO and Settlement of Litigation.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Gabe Hunterton to Join Team as President of Vinco.

Lisa King and Rod Vanderbilt Remain on Board of Directors.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -39.20 percent and weekly performance of 5.70 percent. The stock has been moved at -57.19 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 5.28 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -26.55 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 20.06M shares, BBIG reached to a volume of 11371050 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vinco Ventures Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.43.

BBIG stock trade performance evaluation

Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.70. With this latest performance, BBIG shares gained by 5.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.59 for Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9717, while it was recorded at 0.9851 for the last single week of trading, and 2.1778 for the last 200 days.

Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG] shares currently have an operating margin of -780.97 and a Gross Margin at -12.87. Vinco Ventures Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7231.48.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1,099.12, with Return on Assets sitting at -326.92.

Vinco Ventures Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.30 and a Current Ratio set at 4.30.

Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $43 million, or 20.80% of BBIG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BBIG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 12,016,228, which is approximately 336.831% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,797,232 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.66 million in BBIG stocks shares; and HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $3.14 million in BBIG stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

63 institutional holders increased their position in Vinco Ventures Inc. [NASDAQ:BBIG] by around 28,652,382 shares. Additionally, 44 investors decreased positions by around 9,802,009 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 5,036,382 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 43,490,773 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BBIG stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,904,432 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 3,069,183 shares during the same period.