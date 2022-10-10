Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO] Stock trading around $3.19 per share: What’s Next?

Two Harbors Investment Corp. [NYSE: TWO] loss -4.20% or -0.14 points to close at $3.19 with a heavy trading volume of 10274025 shares. The company report on September 21, 2022 that Two Harbors Investment Corp. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Common and Preferred Stock Dividends and Reverse Stock Split.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE: TWO), an Agency + MSR mortgage real estate investment trust, announced today that its Board of Directors has approved common and preferred stock dividends for the third quarter of 2022 as well as a 1-for-4 reverse stock split of the company’s common stock.

It opened the trading session at $3.32, the shares rose to $3.35 and dropped to $3.16, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TWO points out that the company has recorded -36.83% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -0.31% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.97M shares, TWO reached to a volume of 10274025 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TWO shares is $5.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TWO stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Two Harbors Investment Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse dropped their target price from $7.75 to $7.50. The new note on the price target was released on June 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Two Harbors Investment Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6.75, while Keefe Bruyette analysts kept a Mkt Perform rating on TWO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Two Harbors Investment Corp. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for TWO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for TWO in the course of the last twelve months was 15.61.

Trading performance analysis for TWO stock

Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.92. With this latest performance, TWO shares dropped by -33.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TWO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.52 for Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.67, while it was recorded at 3.43 for the last single week of trading, and 5.10 for the last 200 days.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.18.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TWO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Two Harbors Investment Corp. go to 3.33%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO]

There are presently around $712 million, or 65.60% of TWO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TWO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 59,574,757, which is approximately 0.196% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 37,990,141 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $121.19 million in TWO stocks shares; and ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS, LLC, currently with $49.61 million in TWO stock with ownership of nearly -1.504% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Two Harbors Investment Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 114 institutional holders increased their position in Two Harbors Investment Corp. [NYSE:TWO] by around 11,449,286 shares. Additionally, 128 investors decreased positions by around 25,223,566 shares, while 61 investors held positions by with 186,670,919 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 223,343,771 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TWO stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,745,665 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 13,836,978 shares during the same period.