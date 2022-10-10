Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson [publ] [ERIC] fell -43.88% so far this year. What now?

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) [NASDAQ: ERIC] loss -1.93% on the last trading session, reaching $6.10 price per share at the time. The company report on October 6, 2022 that Invitation to media and analyst briefing for Ericsson Q3 2022 report.

Report to be released at approximately 7:00 AM CEST on October 20, 2022.

One live video webcast for analysts, investors and journalists at 9:00 AM CEST.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) represents 3.33 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $21.17 billion with the latest information. ERIC stock price has been found in the range of $6.08 to $6.19.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.49M shares, ERIC reached a trading volume of 9671248 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson [publ] [ERIC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ERIC shares is $10.02 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ERIC stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Redburn have made an estimate for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 26, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for ERIC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for ERIC in the course of the last twelve months was 9.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for ERIC stock

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) [ERIC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.27. With this latest performance, ERIC shares dropped by -15.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ERIC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.68 for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) [ERIC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.01, while it was recorded at 6.18 for the last single week of trading, and 8.59 for the last 200 days.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson [publ] [ERIC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) [ERIC] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.04 and a Gross Margin at +43.49. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.77.

Return on Total Capital for ERIC is now 23.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 17.86. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.22, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) [ERIC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 37.82. Additionally, ERIC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.38. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 26.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.56.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) [ERIC] managed to generate an average of $223,979 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.80.Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) [ERIC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ERIC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) go to 9.23%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson [publ] [ERIC]

There are presently around $1,735 million, or 8.90% of ERIC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ERIC stocks are: PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ with ownership of 89,351,277, which is approximately -6.196% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 39,084,320 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $238.41 million in ERIC stocks shares; and SRB CORP, currently with $90.2 million in ERIC stock with ownership of nearly -2.166% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 152 institutional holders increased their position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) [NASDAQ:ERIC] by around 51,965,886 shares. Additionally, 170 investors decreased positions by around 42,487,393 shares, while 60 investors held positions by with 189,973,377 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 284,426,656 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ERIC stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,149,200 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 14,065,506 shares during the same period.