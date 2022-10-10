Snap Inc. [SNAP] stock Reiterated by Piper Sandler analyst, price target now $12

Snap Inc. [NYSE: SNAP] loss -6.08% or -0.69 points to close at $10.66 with a heavy trading volume of 22838294 shares. The company report on October 4, 2022 that Snap Inc. Announces Date of Third Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call.

Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss third quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time).

A live webcast and replay of the conference call will be accessible on Snap Inc.’s Investor Relations website for at least 90 days at: http://investor.snap.com.

It opened the trading session at $10.98, the shares rose to $11.08 and dropped to $10.505, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SNAP points out that the company has recorded -70.59% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -14.13% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 53.63M shares, SNAP reached to a volume of 22838294 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Snap Inc. [SNAP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SNAP shares is $15.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SNAP stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Snap Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 27, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $16 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on August 31, 2022, representing the official price target for Snap Inc. stock. On July 25, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for SNAP shares from 17 to 8.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Snap Inc. is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNAP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for SNAP in the course of the last twelve months was 109.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 5.70.

Trading performance analysis for SNAP stock

Snap Inc. [SNAP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.55. With this latest performance, SNAP shares dropped by -14.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -70.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNAP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.67 for Snap Inc. [SNAP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.99, while it was recorded at 10.80 for the last single week of trading, and 23.94 for the last 200 days.

Snap Inc. [SNAP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Snap Inc. [SNAP] shares currently have an operating margin of -17.05 and a Gross Margin at +55.07. Snap Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.85.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.95, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.77.

Snap Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.70 and a Current Ratio set at 5.70.

Snap Inc. [SNAP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SNAP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Snap Inc. go to -1.74%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Snap Inc. [SNAP]

There are presently around $9,025 million, or 62.40% of SNAP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SNAP stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 119,322,182, which is approximately -1.135% of the company’s market cap and around 8.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 74,429,862 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $793.42 million in SNAP stocks shares; and EDGEWOOD MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $791.67 million in SNAP stock with ownership of nearly -6.996% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Snap Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 326 institutional holders increased their position in Snap Inc. [NYSE:SNAP] by around 127,157,656 shares. Additionally, 350 investors decreased positions by around 170,601,079 shares, while 116 investors held positions by with 548,823,015 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 846,581,750 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SNAP stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 35,258,319 shares, while 166 institutional investors sold positions of 42,678,696 shares during the same period.