ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON] is -4.55% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

ON Semiconductor Corporation [NASDAQ: ON] traded at a low on 10/07/22, posting a -7.72 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $64.83. The company report on September 28, 2022 that onsemi Launches Automotive Silicon Carbide-Based Power Module Trio for On-Board Chargers.

The APM32 series modules enable faster charging and increased range for all types of electrical vehicles.

onsemi (Nasdaq: ON), a leader in intelligent power and sensing technologies, today announced a trio of silicon carbide (SiC) based power modules in transfer molded technology that are intended for use in on-board charging and high voltage (HV) DCDC conversion within all types of electric vehicles (xEV). The APM32 series is the first-of-its-kind that adopts SiC technology into a transfer molded package to enhance efficiency and shorten charge time of xEVs and is specifically designed for high-power 11-22kW on-board chargers (OBC).

The results of the trading session contributed to over 10330313 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of ON Semiconductor Corporation stands at 5.02% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.33%.

The market cap for ON stock reached $30.44 billion, with 434.20 million shares outstanding and 431.53 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.41M shares, ON reached a trading volume of 10330313 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ON shares is $75.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ON stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Summit Insights have made an estimate for ON Semiconductor Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $58 to $65. The new note on the price target was released on May 12, 2022, representing the official price target for ON Semiconductor Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $55 to $69, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on ON stock. On February 08, 2022, analysts increased their price target for ON shares from 70 to 73.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ON Semiconductor Corporation is set at 3.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for ON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for ON in the course of the last twelve months was 23.05 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

How has ON stock performed recently?

ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.01. With this latest performance, ON shares dropped by -8.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 42.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.60 for ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 68.11, while it was recorded at 67.66 for the last single week of trading, and 60.85 for the last 200 days.

ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

ON Semiconductor Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Earnings analysis for ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ON. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ON Semiconductor Corporation go to 19.21%.

Insider trade positions for ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON]

There are presently around $29,029 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ON stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 50,340,515, which is approximately 20.83% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 45,236,311 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.93 billion in ON stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $2.55 billion in ON stock with ownership of nearly 17.036% of the company’s market capitalization.

372 institutional holders increased their position in ON Semiconductor Corporation [NASDAQ:ON] by around 80,176,042 shares. Additionally, 332 investors decreased positions by around 28,922,461 shares, while 94 investors held positions by with 338,667,922 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 447,766,425 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ON stock had 97 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,366,345 shares, while 105 institutional investors sold positions of 8,020,612 shares during the same period.