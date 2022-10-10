Micron Technology Inc. [MU] Revenue clocked in at $30.76 billion, down -43.20% YTD: What’s Next?

Micron Technology Inc. [NASDAQ: MU] loss -3.13% on the last trading session, reaching $52.91 price per share at the time. The company report on October 4, 2022 that Micron Announces Historic Investment of up to $100 Billion to Build Megafab in Central New York.

Sustainably built and operated, leading-edge memory fab to create nearly 50,000 New York jobs; New Green CHIPS Community Fund to invest $500 million in community and workforce development over time.

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU), one of the world’s largest semiconductor companies and the only U.S.-based manufacturer of memory, today announced plans to build the largest semiconductor fabrication facility in the history of the United States. The new megafab will increase domestic supply of leading-edge memory and create nearly 50,000 New York jobs, including approximately 9,000 high paying Micron jobs.

Micron Technology Inc. represents 1.11 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $60.25 billion with the latest information. MU stock price has been found in the range of $52.51 to $54.645.

If compared to the average trading volume of 16.95M shares, MU reached a trading volume of 21956098 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Micron Technology Inc. [MU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MU shares is $65.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MU stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Summit Insights have made an estimate for Micron Technology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 30, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel dropped their target price from $56 to $54. The new note on the price target was released on September 30, 2022, representing the official price target for Micron Technology Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $50 to $45, while Piper Sandler kept a Underweight rating on MU stock. On September 30, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for MU shares from 64 to 60.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Micron Technology Inc. is set at 2.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for MU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for MU in the course of the last twelve months was 13.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

Trading performance analysis for MU stock

Micron Technology Inc. [MU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.61. With this latest performance, MU shares dropped by -4.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.68 for Micron Technology Inc. [MU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.86, while it was recorded at 53.59 for the last single week of trading, and 70.66 for the last 200 days.

Micron Technology Inc. [MU]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Micron Technology Inc. [MU] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.69 and a Gross Margin at +37.52. Micron Technology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.16.

Return on Total Capital for MU is now 14.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.09. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.13, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Micron Technology Inc. [MU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 16.57. Additionally, MU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.91.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Micron Technology Inc. [MU] managed to generate an average of $136,302 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Micron Technology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at Micron Technology Inc. [MU]

There are presently around $47,110 million, or 82.70% of MU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 91,443,083, which is approximately 1.033% of the company’s market cap and around 0.26% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 84,809,842 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.49 billion in MU stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.4 billion in MU stock with ownership of nearly -2.803% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Micron Technology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 661 institutional holders increased their position in Micron Technology Inc. [NASDAQ:MU] by around 56,532,174 shares. Additionally, 637 investors decreased positions by around 59,938,599 shares, while 186 investors held positions by with 773,916,146 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 890,386,919 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MU stock had 115 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,526,327 shares, while 198 institutional investors sold positions of 10,106,017 shares during the same period.