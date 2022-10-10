Meta Platforms Inc. [META] Revenue clocked in at $119.41 billion, down -60.32% YTD: What’s Next?

Meta Platforms Inc. [NASDAQ: META] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.04% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.64%. The company report on October 7, 2022 that Small Businesses Key in Tackling Climate Change.

A new report called Unlocking the Potential of SMBs in Climate Action outlines what small and medium sized businesses say they need to help them tackle climate change.

Over the last 12 months, META stock dropped by -59.46%. The one-year Meta Platforms Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 40.1. The average equity rating for META stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $373.76 billion, with 2.70 billion shares outstanding and 2.27 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 27.95M shares, META stock reached a trading volume of 33145851 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Meta Platforms Inc. [META]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for META shares is $222.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on META stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Meta Platforms Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 19, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Meta Platforms Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $188, while Itau BBA analysts kept a Market Perform rating on META stock. On July 13, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for META shares from 300 to 275.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Meta Platforms Inc. is set at 5.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for META stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for META in the course of the last twelve months was 10.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.50.

META Stock Performance Analysis:

Meta Platforms Inc. [META] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.64. With this latest performance, META shares dropped by -17.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for META stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.53 for Meta Platforms Inc. [META]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 157.51, while it was recorded at 138.08 for the last single week of trading, and 204.51 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Meta Platforms Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Meta Platforms Inc. [META] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.65 and a Gross Margin at +80.79. Meta Platforms Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +33.38.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.10, with Return on Assets sitting at 24.21.

Meta Platforms Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

META Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for META. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Meta Platforms Inc. go to 6.80%.

Meta Platforms Inc. [META] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $225,131 million, or 75.70% of META stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of META stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 180,403,765, which is approximately -0.027% of the company’s market cap and around 0.55% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 151,566,495 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20.23 billion in META stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $15.45 billion in META stock with ownership of nearly -5.658% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Meta Platforms Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 1,465 institutional holders increased their position in Meta Platforms Inc. [NASDAQ:META] by around 90,251,662 shares. Additionally, 1,657 investors decreased positions by around 124,383,437 shares, while 271 investors held positions by with 1,472,374,366 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,687,009,465 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. META stock had 165 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,053,147 shares, while 324 institutional investors sold positions of 11,790,558 shares during the same period.