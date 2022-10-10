Market cap of Roblox Corporation [RBLX] reaches 23.36B – now what?

Roblox Corporation [NYSE: RBLX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -11.06% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.85%. The company report on September 27, 2022 that Roundhill’s NERD ETF Announces Name and Index Changes.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

New underlying index seeks to offer pure-play* exposure to the potential growth of video game software.

Roundhill Investments is pleased to announce several updates to its NERD ETF, including a new underlying index and fund name.

Over the last 12 months, RBLX stock dropped by -53.45%. The one-year Roblox Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.77. The average equity rating for RBLX stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $23.36 billion, with 593.93 million shares outstanding and 520.90 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 21.88M shares, RBLX stock reached a trading volume of 20522768 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Roblox Corporation [RBLX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RBLX shares is $43.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RBLX stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MoffettNathanson have made an estimate for Roblox Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 03, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Roblox Corporation stock. On June 17, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for RBLX shares from 36 to 29.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Roblox Corporation is set at 2.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for RBLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 37.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for RBLX in the course of the last twelve months was 77.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

RBLX Stock Performance Analysis:

Roblox Corporation [RBLX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.85. With this latest performance, RBLX shares dropped by -16.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RBLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.05 for Roblox Corporation [RBLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.68, while it was recorded at 37.41 for the last single week of trading, and 46.84 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Roblox Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Roblox Corporation [RBLX] shares currently have an operating margin of -23.16 and a Gross Margin at +22.27. Roblox Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -25.62.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -295.79, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.34.

Roblox Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Roblox Corporation [RBLX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $13,191 million, or 70.30% of RBLX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RBLX stocks are: ALTOS VENTURES MANAGEMENT INC. with ownership of 82,781,796, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 41,649,392 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.45 billion in RBLX stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $792.86 million in RBLX stock with ownership of nearly -5.413% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Roblox Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 314 institutional holders increased their position in Roblox Corporation [NYSE:RBLX] by around 81,878,643 shares. Additionally, 301 investors decreased positions by around 56,472,525 shares, while 111 investors held positions by with 240,490,444 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 378,841,612 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RBLX stock had 128 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,538,054 shares, while 143 institutional investors sold positions of 11,209,539 shares during the same period.