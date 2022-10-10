Market cap of Netflix Inc. [NFLX] reaches 106.74B – now what?

Netflix Inc. [NASDAQ: NFLX] closed the trading session at $224.75 on 10/07/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $224.28, while the highest price level was $237.33. The company report on September 15, 2022 that Netflix to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) today announced it will post its third quarter 2022 financial results and business outlook on its investor relations website at http://ir.netflix.net on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at approximately 1:00 p.m. Pacific Time. At that time, the company will issue a brief advisory release via newswire containing a link to the third quarter 2022 financial results and letter to shareholders on its website.

A video interview with Netflix co-CEO Reed Hastings, co-CEO & Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos, Chief Financial Officer Spence Neumann, COO & Chief Product Officer Greg Peters and VP, IR & Corporate Development Spencer Wang will be available at 3:00 p.m. Pacific Time. The discussion will be moderated by Doug Anmuth, JPMorgan, with questions submitted via email. Questions from investors should be submitted as well in advance as possible for inclusion to douglas.anmuth@jpmorgan.com.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -62.69 percent and weekly performance of -4.54 percent. The stock has been moved at -37.94 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -1.18 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 26.73 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 10.47M shares, NFLX reached to a volume of 9754441 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Netflix Inc. [NFLX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NFLX shares is $244.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NFLX stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Atlantic Equities have made an estimate for Netflix Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Netflix Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $245 to $300, while Evercore ISI kept a Outperform rating on NFLX stock. On September 07, 2022, analysts increased their price target for NFLX shares from 170 to 230.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Netflix Inc. is set at 12.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for NFLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for NFLX in the course of the last twelve months was 666.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

NFLX stock trade performance evaluation

Netflix Inc. [NFLX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.54. With this latest performance, NFLX shares dropped by -1.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NFLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.20 for Netflix Inc. [NFLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 232.80, while it was recorded at 236.26 for the last single week of trading, and 296.16 for the last 200 days.

Netflix Inc. [NFLX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Netflix Inc. [NFLX] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.86 and a Gross Margin at +41.64. Netflix Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.23.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 38.02, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.20.

Netflix Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Netflix Inc. [NFLX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NFLX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Netflix Inc. go to 8.80%.

Netflix Inc. [NFLX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $76,339 million, or 78.10% of NFLX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NFLX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 34,584,601, which is approximately 1.012% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 27,794,932 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.25 billion in NFLX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.88 billion in NFLX stock with ownership of nearly 2.161% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Netflix Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 852 institutional holders increased their position in Netflix Inc. [NASDAQ:NFLX] by around 39,055,858 shares. Additionally, 1,150 investors decreased positions by around 49,550,493 shares, while 148 investors held positions by with 251,053,537 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 339,659,888 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NFLX stock had 172 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,448,936 shares, while 562 institutional investors sold positions of 13,615,599 shares during the same period.