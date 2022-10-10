Market cap of Innovative Eyewear Inc. [LUCY] reaches 11.81M – now what?

Innovative Eyewear Inc. [NASDAQ: LUCY] price surged by 62.35 percent to reach at $1.01. The company report on October 3, 2022 that Innovative Eyewear, Inc. Announces Multi-Year, Global Licensing Agreement of the Nautica® brand for Smart Eyewear.

Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (“Innovative Eyewear” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LUCY; LUCYW), a developer and retailer of cutting-edge smart eyewear and operator of the Lucyd® brand, is pleased to announce that it has licensed the global lifestyle brand Nautica® for smart eyewear.

“The Nautica smart eyewear line will stay true to the brand essence of bringing the inspiration of the sea into smart eyewear that is modern and innovative,” says Harrison Gross, CEO of Innovative Eyewear, Inc. “Our Nautica® smart eyewear collection, powered by Lucyd®, will align perfectly with today’s lifestyle, as we believe consumers are looking for designer eyewear that allows them to reman connected to their digital lives.”.

A sum of 59729154 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 252.35K shares. Innovative Eyewear Inc. shares reached a high of $3.58 and dropped to a low of $2.56 until finishing in the latest session at $2.63.

Guru’s Opinion on Innovative Eyewear Inc. [LUCY]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Innovative Eyewear Inc. is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for LUCY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.31.

LUCY Stock Performance Analysis:

Innovative Eyewear Inc. [LUCY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 89.21.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LUCY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.16 for Innovative Eyewear Inc. [LUCY]. The present Moving Average recorded at 1.79 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Innovative Eyewear Inc. Fundamentals:

Innovative Eyewear Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.