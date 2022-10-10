Market cap of Devon Energy Corporation [DVN] reaches 47.30B – now what?

Devon Energy Corporation [NYSE: DVN] closed the trading session at $72.04 on 10/07/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $71.18, while the highest price level was $73.87. The company report on September 28, 2022 that Devon Energy Completes Acquisition of Eagle Ford Bolt-On.

Devon Energy Corp. (NYSE: DVN) today announced that it has completed its previously announced acquisition of Validus Energy, an Eagle Ford operator, for a total cash consideration of $1.8 billion, less purchase price adjustments.

This acquisition secures a premier acreage position of 42,000 net acres (90% working interest) adjacent to Devon’s existing leasehold in the basin. Current production from the acquired assets is approximately 35,000 Boe per day and is expected to increase to an average of 40,000 Boe per day over the next year. The transaction also adds 350 repeatable drilling locations in the core of the Karnes Trough oil window along with 150 high-quality refrac candidates. This highly economic inventory positions the company’s Eagle Ford assets to sustain its high-margin production and free cash flow generation for several years.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 66.86 percent and weekly performance of 19.81 percent. The stock has been moved at 22.03 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 6.66 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 37.85 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 11.73M shares, DVN reached to a volume of 12001764 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DVN shares is $79.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DVN stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Devon Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 15, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on June 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Devon Energy Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $73, while Barclays analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on DVN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Devon Energy Corporation is set at 3.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for DVN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for DVN in the course of the last twelve months was 9.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

DVN stock trade performance evaluation

Devon Energy Corporation [DVN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.81. With this latest performance, DVN shares gained by 6.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 94.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DVN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.89 for Devon Energy Corporation [DVN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 65.64, while it was recorded at 69.91 for the last single week of trading, and 60.18 for the last 200 days.

Devon Energy Corporation [DVN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Devon Energy Corporation [DVN] shares currently have an operating margin of +35.04 and a Gross Margin at +37.88. Devon Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.24.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 45.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.99.

Devon Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Devon Energy Corporation [DVN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DVN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Devon Energy Corporation go to 37.13%.

Devon Energy Corporation [DVN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $37,548 million, or 80.40% of DVN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DVN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 75,536,447, which is approximately 0.261% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 54,417,688 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.92 billion in DVN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.88 billion in DVN stock with ownership of nearly -4.711% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Devon Energy Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 679 institutional holders increased their position in Devon Energy Corporation [NYSE:DVN] by around 41,203,414 shares. Additionally, 478 investors decreased positions by around 65,657,847 shares, while 116 investors held positions by with 414,350,423 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 521,211,684 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DVN stock had 182 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,598,429 shares, while 107 institutional investors sold positions of 7,331,082 shares during the same period.