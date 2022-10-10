Market cap of Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] reaches 8.69B – now what?

Carnival Corporation & plc [NYSE: CCL] plunged by -$0.22 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $6.9886 during the day while it closed the day at $6.76. The company report on October 7, 2022 that Growing Interest in Alaska 2023 as Holland America Line’s 75th Anniversary Season in the Great Land Comes to an End.

New “Alaska Up Close” programming and sustainable seafood certification highlight anniversary season.

Following a full season of 107 cruises and Cruisetours aboard six ships, Holland America Line set sail from Alaska for the last time this year with Eurodam and Koningsdam completing a final port visit at Ketchikan yesterday, Thursday, Oct. 6, before ending at Seattle, Washington, and Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, respectively on Saturday.

Carnival Corporation & plc stock has also loss -3.84% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CCL stock has declined by -20.38% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -63.93% and lost -66.40% year-on date.

The market cap for CCL stock reached $8.69 billion, with 1.19 billion shares outstanding and 1.02 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 58.07M shares, CCL reached a trading volume of 81723542 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]:

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Carnival Corporation & plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on June 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Carnival Corporation & plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Susquehanna analysts kept a Neutral rating on CCL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carnival Corporation & plc is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.50.

CCL stock trade performance evaluation

Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.84. With this latest performance, CCL shares dropped by -32.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -63.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.29 for Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.60, while it was recorded at 7.16 for the last single week of trading, and 14.82 for the last 200 days.

Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] shares currently have an operating margin of -328.14 and a Gross Margin at -230.03. Carnival Corporation & plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -497.96.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -58.11, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.77.

Carnival Corporation & plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CCL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Carnival Corporation & plc go to 9.95%.

Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,417 million, or 46.00% of CCL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CCL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 91,435,982, which is approximately 1.467% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 51,464,138 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $347.9 million in CCL stocks shares; and PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND, currently with $343.62 million in CCL stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Carnival Corporation & plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 331 institutional holders increased their position in Carnival Corporation & plc [NYSE:CCL] by around 45,935,905 shares. Additionally, 302 investors decreased positions by around 56,379,699 shares, while 175 investors held positions by with 403,214,728 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 505,530,332 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCL stock had 81 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,590,906 shares, while 111 institutional investors sold positions of 11,381,440 shares during the same period.