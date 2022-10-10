Market cap of Avenue Therapeutics Inc. [ATXI] reaches 9.39M – now what?

Avenue Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ATXI] traded at a low on 10/07/22, posting a -57.71 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $2.66. The company report on October 6, 2022 that Avenue Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $12 Million Underwritten Public Offering.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATXI) (“Avenue” or the “Company”), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of central nervous system diseases, today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 3,636,365 common and pre-funded units. Each common unit consists of one share of common stock and one warrant to purchase one share of common stock, and each pre-funded unit consists of one pre-funded warrant to purchase one share of common stock and one warrant to purchase one share of common stock. Each share of common stock (or pre-funded warrant) is being sold together with one warrant at a combined purchase price of $3.30 per common unit (or $3.2999 per pre-funded unit after reducing $0.0001 attributable to the exercise price of the pre-funded warrants).

In addition, Avenue granted the underwriter a 45-day option to purchase additional shares of common stock, representing 15% of the number of shares of common stock (or pre-funded warrants) sold in the base offering and additional warrants, representing up to 15% of the warrants sold in the base offering, solely to cover over-allotments, if any, which would increase the total gross proceeds of the offering to approximately $13.8 million, if the over-allotment option is exercised in full.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 11828457 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Avenue Therapeutics Inc. stands at 32.24% while the volatility over the past one month is 45.45%.

The market cap for ATXI stock reached $9.39 million, with 1.46 million shares outstanding and 0.71 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.26M shares, ATXI reached a trading volume of 11828457 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Avenue Therapeutics Inc. [ATXI]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Avenue Therapeutics Inc. is set at 2.82 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.25.

How has ATXI stock performed recently?

Avenue Therapeutics Inc. [ATXI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -73.61. With this latest performance, ATXI shares dropped by -20.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATXI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.52 for Avenue Therapeutics Inc. [ATXI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.74, while it was recorded at 8.69 for the last single week of trading, and 6.78 for the last 200 days.

Avenue Therapeutics Inc. [ATXI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -128.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -103.57.

Avenue Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Insider trade positions for Avenue Therapeutics Inc. [ATXI]

There are presently around $0 million, or 3.00% of ATXI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATXI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 8,772, which is approximately -70.932% of the company’s market cap and around 52.67% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 8,294 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22000.0 in ATXI stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $15000.0 in ATXI stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Avenue Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in Avenue Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:ATXI] by around 14,799 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 39,305 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 9,128 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,976 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATXI stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,408 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 11,786 shares during the same period.