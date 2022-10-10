Market cap of AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] reaches 4.29B – now what?

AGNC Investment Corp. [NASDAQ: AGNC] loss -4.02% on the last trading session, reaching $7.87 price per share at the time. The company report on October 4, 2022 that AGNC Investment Corp. Announces Date for Third Quarter Earnings Release and Stockholder Call.

AGNC Investment Corp. (Nasdaq: AGNC) (“AGNC” or the “Company”) announced today it will report third quarter 2022 earnings after market close on October 24, 2022. AGNC will hold a stockholder call and audio webcast on October 25, 2022 at 8:30 am ET. Callers who do not plan on asking a question and have internet access are encouraged to utilize the free webcast at www.AGNC.com. Those who plan on participating in the Q&A or do not have internet available may access the call by dialing (877) 300-5922 (U.S. domestic) or (412) 902-6621 (international). Please advise the operator you are dialing in for the AGNC Investment Corp. stockholder call. A slide presentation will accompany the call and will be available at www.AGNC.com. Select the Q3 2022 Earnings Presentation link to download and print the presentation in advance of the stockholder call.An archived audio of the stockholder call combined with the slide presentation will be available on the AGNC website after the call on October 25, 2022. In addition, there will be a phone recording available one hour after the call on October 25, 2022 through November 1, 2022. Those who are interested in hearing the recording of the presentation can access it by dialing (877) 344-7529 (U.S. domestic) or (412) 317-0088 (international), passcode 8033374.For further information or questions, please contact Investor Relations at (301) 968-9300 or IR@AGNC.com. ABOUT AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.AGNC Investment Corp. is an internally-managed real estate investment trust that invests primarily in residential mortgage-backed securities for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a U.S. Government-sponsored enterprise or a U.S. Government agency. For further information, please refer to www.AGNC.com.

AGNC Investment Corp. represents 526.20 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.29 billion with the latest information. AGNC stock price has been found in the range of $7.82 to $8.23.

If compared to the average trading volume of 10.33M shares, AGNC reached a trading volume of 28027764 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGNC shares is $11.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGNC stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for AGNC Investment Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler dropped their target price from $13.50 to $13. The new note on the price target was released on May 05, 2022, representing the official price target for AGNC Investment Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $14.50 to $11.50, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on AGNC stock. On February 14, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for AGNC shares from 17 to 13.75.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AGNC Investment Corp. is set at 0.47 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for AGNC in the course of the last twelve months was 7.06.

AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.53. With this latest performance, AGNC shares dropped by -34.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 20.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 22.52 for AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.39, while it was recorded at 8.44 for the last single week of trading, and 12.51 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.13 and a Gross Margin at +100.00. AGNC Investment Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +31.03.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.01, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.00.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGNC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGNC Investment Corp. go to -1.81%.

There are presently around $1,823 million, or 45.40% of AGNC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGNC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 48,339,671, which is approximately 1.569% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 31,899,451 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $251.05 million in AGNC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $100.39 million in AGNC stock with ownership of nearly -18.287% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AGNC Investment Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 191 institutional holders increased their position in AGNC Investment Corp. [NASDAQ:AGNC] by around 29,644,730 shares. Additionally, 252 investors decreased positions by around 46,732,734 shares, while 83 investors held positions by with 155,262,342 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 231,639,806 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGNC stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,919,139 shares, while 102 institutional investors sold positions of 13,106,582 shares during the same period.