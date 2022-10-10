Market Analysts see Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] gaining to $19. Time to buy?

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NYSE: NCLH] slipped around -0.39 points on Friday, while shares priced at $12.90 at the close of the session, down -2.93%. The company report on October 4, 2022 that OCEANIA CRUISES UNVEILS INNOVATIVE MIXOLOGY PROGRAM, NEW MOËT & CHANDON CHAMPAGNE EXPERIENCE AND MORE ABOARD VISTA, DEBUTING MAY 2023.

New Bar Concepts Include Specialty Beverage Carts, Flavored Smoke Bubbles, Zero Proof Cocktails and Negronis Aged in Wooden Barrels.

Oceania Cruises, the world’s leading culinary- and destination-focused cruise line with The Finest Cuisine at Sea is reaching new pinnacles of creativity and diversity with the introduction of an elevated, innovative bar program aboard the 1,200-guest Vista debuting May 20, 2023. Vista, the first of the brand’s all new Allura Class ships, will feature the latest cocktail-crafting trends and techniques such as flavored smoke bubbles, an extensive selection of low- and no- sugar wines and zero-proof cocktails, plus Negronis aged in wooden barrels and specialty beverage carts like the Bubbly Bar and Ultimate Bloody Mary Bar.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. stock is now -37.80% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NCLH Stock saw the intraday high of $13.20 and lowest of $12.42 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 29.45, which means current price is +25.12% above from all time high which was touched on 02/09/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 20.63M shares, NCLH reached a trading volume of 27185933 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NCLH shares is $19.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NCLH stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on June 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Susquehanna analysts kept a Positive rating on NCLH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. is set at 1.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for NCLH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.38.

How has NCLH stock performed recently?

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.56. With this latest performance, NCLH shares dropped by -9.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NCLH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.55 for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.64, while it was recorded at 12.83 for the last single week of trading, and 16.83 for the last 200 days.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Insider trade positions for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]

There are presently around $3,186 million, or 59.60% of NCLH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NCLH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 45,851,028, which is approximately 1.529% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 33,884,652 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $437.11 million in NCLH stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $300.52 million in NCLH stock with ownership of nearly 5.479% of the company’s market capitalization.

245 institutional holders increased their position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NYSE:NCLH] by around 39,387,825 shares. Additionally, 236 investors decreased positions by around 24,974,887 shares, while 109 investors held positions by with 182,605,225 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 246,967,937 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NCLH stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,649,053 shares, while 91 institutional investors sold positions of 7,838,405 shares during the same period.