Market Analysts see iQIYI Inc. [IQ] gaining to $7. Time to buy?

iQIYI Inc. [NASDAQ: IQ] slipped around -0.14 points on Friday, while shares priced at $2.45 at the close of the session, down -5.41%. The company report on September 29, 2022 that iQIYI Unveils Industry’s First In-vehicle 5D Content Viewing Experience with XPeng.

iQIYI, an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China, announced that launched on Sep. 21, the new XPeng Motor SUV G9 series would feature iQIYI’s latest 5D in-vehicle cinema, marking a first in China’s in-vehicle entertainment development. Unlike traditional in-vehicle entertainment experience, the new 5D cinema iQIYI developed in partnership with XPeng integrates various physical features of the vehicle cockpit in the delivery of content, hence providing viewers a full-sensory, 5D immersive viewing experience.

iQIYI has leveraged its deep technological expertise in video intelligence recognition to develop the new features that support the intelligent interaction between content playback and the cockpit. Using artificial intelligence in combination with manual verification as the primary tool, iQIYI’s new cinema processes scenes in a variety of content with sensory elements, marking each scene with the lighting, seat vibration, and specific scent that best correspond to the plot. With the markings, the cockpit hardware then delivers various physical effects during the actual content playback, enabling the users to enjoy an immersive viewing experience.

iQIYI Inc. stock is now -46.27% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. IQ Stock saw the intraday high of $2.525 and lowest of $2.27 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 10.37, which means current price is +31.72% above from all time high which was touched on 03/01/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 9.19M shares, IQ reached a trading volume of 20610622 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about iQIYI Inc. [IQ]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IQ shares is $5.51 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IQ stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for iQIYI Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 07, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 01, 2022, representing the official price target for iQIYI Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $2.80, while Macquarie analysts kept a Underperform rating on IQ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for iQIYI Inc. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for IQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.80.

How has IQ stock performed recently?

iQIYI Inc. [IQ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.59. With this latest performance, IQ shares dropped by -25.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.99 for iQIYI Inc. [IQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.42, while it was recorded at 2.64 for the last single week of trading, and 3.95 for the last 200 days.

iQIYI Inc. [IQ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and iQIYI Inc. [IQ] shares currently have an operating margin of -14.66 and a Gross Margin at +9.95. iQIYI Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -20.26.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -86.10, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.68.

iQIYI Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Earnings analysis for iQIYI Inc. [IQ]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for iQIYI Inc. go to 9.69%.

Insider trade positions for iQIYI Inc. [IQ]

There are presently around $561 million, or 61.50% of IQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IQ stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 21,533,059, which is approximately 0.5% of the company’s market cap and around 0.29% of the total institutional ownership; GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, holding 20,207,889 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $49.51 million in IQ stocks shares; and HHLR ADVISORS, LTD., currently with $37.77 million in IQ stock with ownership of nearly -60.117% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in iQIYI Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 92 institutional holders increased their position in iQIYI Inc. [NASDAQ:IQ] by around 46,783,494 shares. Additionally, 87 investors decreased positions by around 44,263,632 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 138,003,206 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 229,050,332 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IQ stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,815,889 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 6,545,267 shares during the same period.