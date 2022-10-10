Market Analysts see Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] gaining to $43. Time to buy?

Boston Scientific Corporation [NYSE: BSX] price plunged by -2.19 percent to reach at -$0.89. The company report on October 3, 2022 that Truveta Announces Collaboration with Boston Scientific.

Truveta announced a strategic collaborative agreement with Boston Scientific Corporation whereby Boston Scientific researchers will be able to access data from Truveta that contains deidentified medical records from more than 65 million patients in the United States.

According to Truveta, the collaboration seeks to improve long-term patient care and gain insights into health care disparities.

A sum of 9612715 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.66M shares. Boston Scientific Corporation shares reached a high of $40.43 and dropped to a low of $39.605 until finishing in the latest session at $39.76.

The one-year BSX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.0. The average equity rating for BSX stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BSX shares is $48.49 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BSX stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Boston Scientific Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 06, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Boston Scientific Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $52, while Truist analysts kept a Buy rating on BSX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Boston Scientific Corporation is set at 1.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for BSX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for BSX in the course of the last twelve months was 97.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

BSX Stock Performance Analysis:

Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.66. With this latest performance, BSX shares dropped by -6.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BSX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.14 for Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.99, while it was recorded at 40.52 for the last single week of trading, and 41.40 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Boston Scientific Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.17 and a Gross Margin at +62.76. Boston Scientific Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.75.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.51, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.30.

Boston Scientific Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

BSX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BSX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Boston Scientific Corporation go to 10.69%.

Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $51,924 million, or 94.40% of BSX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BSX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 126,258,034, which is approximately -0.139% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 115,177,740 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.58 billion in BSX stocks shares; and MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, currently with $3.32 billion in BSX stock with ownership of nearly -0.669% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Boston Scientific Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 403 institutional holders increased their position in Boston Scientific Corporation [NYSE:BSX] by around 84,358,667 shares. Additionally, 409 investors decreased positions by around 63,429,541 shares, while 143 investors held positions by with 1,158,136,052 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,305,924,260 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BSX stock had 73 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,477,330 shares, while 96 institutional investors sold positions of 6,320,668 shares during the same period.