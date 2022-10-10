Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN] Stock trading around $6.70 per share: What’s Next?

Lumen Technologies Inc. [NYSE: LUMN] loss -3.32% on the last trading session, reaching $6.70 price per share at the time. The company report on October 6, 2022 that Frost & Sullivan Recognizes Lumen with the 2022 Enabling Platform Leadership Award in the US Next-generation 911 Market.

Lumen’s platform tackles core public safety requirements, such as high-performance networking, cloud and edge computing, embedded security and collaboration features.

Based on its recent analysis of the U.S. next-generation 911 (NG911) market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) with the Enabling Platform Leadership Award for delivering a visionary platform that enables public safety entities to run and manage cloud applications efficiently in a single interface. Lumen’s all-in-one platform streamlines data management and enables innovative solutions to transform the way emergency call centers (ECCs) and first responders monitor, manage, react and respond to emergency events.

Lumen Technologies Inc. represents 1.04 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $7.17 billion with the latest information. LUMN stock price has been found in the range of $6.63 to $6.88.

If compared to the average trading volume of 13.15M shares, LUMN reached a trading volume of 24918979 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LUMN shares is $9.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LUMN stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Lumen Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Underweight. The new note on the price target was released on August 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Lumen Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while Citigroup analysts kept a Neutral rating on LUMN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lumen Technologies Inc. is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for LUMN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for LUMN in the course of the last twelve months was 3.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

Trading performance analysis for LUMN stock

Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.97. With this latest performance, LUMN shares dropped by -30.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LUMN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.37 for Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.65, while it was recorded at 7.35 for the last single week of trading, and 10.91 for the last 200 days.

Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.77 and a Gross Margin at +35.41. Lumen Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.33.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.68, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.46.

Lumen Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN]

There are presently around $5,508 million, or 80.50% of LUMN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LUMN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 118,680,912, which is approximately 2.19% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 96,101,492 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $643.88 million in LUMN stocks shares; and TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD, currently with $486.82 million in LUMN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

429 institutional holders increased their position in Lumen Technologies Inc. [NYSE:LUMN] by around 60,840,724 shares. Additionally, 291 investors decreased positions by around 46,868,212 shares, while 151 investors held positions by with 714,363,731 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 822,072,667 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LUMN stock had 105 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,624,596 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 2,604,204 shares during the same period.