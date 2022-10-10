Loop Capital slashes price target on ContextLogic Inc. [WISH] – find out why.

ContextLogic Inc. [NASDAQ: WISH] stock went on a downward path that fall over -10.94% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.92%. The company report on October 6, 2022 that Wish Enters Partnership with eDesk, Further Bolstering Customer Service Capabilities.

Wish merchants across the U.S, and Europe can access eDesk’s integrative customer support system.

ContextLogic Inc. (d/b/a “Wish”) (NASDAQ: WISH), one of the world’s largest mobile ecommerce platforms, today announced a partnership with eDesk, the ecommerce customer support platform, aimed to empower Wish merchants with more resources and tools to provide excellent customer support experiences.

Over the last 12 months, WISH stock dropped by -85.42%. The one-year ContextLogic Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 75.4. The average equity rating for WISH stock is currently 3.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $568.42 million, with 667.00 million shares outstanding and 501.97 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 14.40M shares, WISH stock reached a trading volume of 19099879 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on ContextLogic Inc. [WISH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WISH shares is $3.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WISH stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for ContextLogic Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 22, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 02, 2021, representing the official price target for ContextLogic Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Underperform rating on WISH stock. On August 13, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for WISH shares from 12 to 8.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ContextLogic Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for WISH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.26.

WISH Stock Performance Analysis:

ContextLogic Inc. [WISH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.92. With this latest performance, WISH shares dropped by -38.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -64.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WISH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.92 for ContextLogic Inc. [WISH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2585, while it was recorded at 0.8299 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8659 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ContextLogic Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ContextLogic Inc. [WISH] shares currently have an operating margin of -18.57 and a Gross Margin at +52.64. ContextLogic Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -17.50.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -39.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.62.

ContextLogic Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

WISH Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WISH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ContextLogic Inc. go to 0.90%.

ContextLogic Inc. [WISH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $186 million, or 54.00% of WISH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WISH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 43,820,589, which is approximately 17.297% of the company’s market cap and around 6.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 37,770,689 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $28.52 million in WISH stocks shares; and GGV CAPITAL LLC, currently with $23.28 million in WISH stock with ownership of nearly -8.021% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ContextLogic Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 98 institutional holders increased their position in ContextLogic Inc. [NASDAQ:WISH] by around 86,689,039 shares. Additionally, 70 investors decreased positions by around 30,668,371 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 128,345,237 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 245,702,647 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WISH stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,321,847 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 8,331,467 shares during the same period.