Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI] moved down -11.68: Why It’s Important

Levi Strauss & Co. [NYSE: LEVI] plunged by -$1.86 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $15.1425 during the day while it closed the day at $14.07. The company report on October 6, 2022 that CORRECTING and REPLACING Levi Strauss & Co. Reports Third-Quarter 2022 Financial Results; Updates Full Year Outlook.

REPORTED NET REVENUES OF $1.5B INCREASED 1%, AND 7% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY VS. Q3 2021.

Levi Strauss & Co. stock has also loss -2.76% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LEVI stock has declined by -16.70% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -26.98% and lost -43.79% year-on date.

The market cap for LEVI stock reached $6.32 billion, with 397.12 million shares outstanding and 98.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.25M shares, LEVI reached a trading volume of 10262850 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LEVI shares is $20.98 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LEVI stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Levi Strauss & Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $31 to $32. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Levi Strauss & Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $32 to $28, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on LEVI stock. On January 27, 2022, analysts increased their price target for LEVI shares from 30 to 32.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Levi Strauss & Co. is set at 0.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for LEVI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for LEVI in the course of the last twelve months was 184.79 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

LEVI stock trade performance evaluation

Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.76. With this latest performance, LEVI shares dropped by -16.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LEVI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.96 for Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.74, while it was recorded at 15.75 for the last single week of trading, and 19.25 for the last 200 days.

Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.03 and a Gross Margin at +57.57. Levi Strauss & Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.60.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 37.34, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.59.

Levi Strauss & Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LEVI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Levi Strauss & Co. go to 5.30%.

Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $994 million, or 77.40% of LEVI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LEVI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,780,208, which is approximately -1.411% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 7,736,928 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $108.86 million in LEVI stocks shares; and PARNASSUS INVESTMENTS, LLC, currently with $82.21 million in LEVI stock with ownership of nearly -9.832% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Levi Strauss & Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 121 institutional holders increased their position in Levi Strauss & Co. [NYSE:LEVI] by around 8,556,471 shares. Additionally, 90 investors decreased positions by around 11,585,234 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 50,490,172 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 70,631,877 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LEVI stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,730,705 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 2,631,026 shares during the same period.