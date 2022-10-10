KeyCorp [KEY] moved down -2.83: Why It’s Important

KeyCorp [NYSE: KEY] closed the trading session at $16.15 on 10/07/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $16.10, while the highest price level was $16.51. The company report on October 7, 2022 that Cleveland Flower Walls Wins Key4Women, Score Cleveland Women-Owned Business Pitch Contest.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

KeyBank’s Key4Women program and SCORE Cleveland announced Cleveland Flower Walls as the winner of the second annual business pitch contest for women-owned businesses located throughout Northeast Ohio. The event was held Tuesday, October 4th at Cuyahoga Community College in Cleveland.

Denisha Anderson, owner of Cleveland Flower Walls, won the grand prize of $10,000, which she said will go toward hiring an additional employee, purchasing needed inventory to meet the growing demand and updating their website to handle client volume.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -30.18 percent and weekly performance of 0.81 percent. The stock has been moved at -22.09 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -12.66 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -7.24 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.80M shares, KEY reached to a volume of 12928540 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about KeyCorp [KEY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KEY shares is $21.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KEY stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for KeyCorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush dropped their target price from $26 to $20. The new note on the price target was released on June 30, 2022, representing the official price target for KeyCorp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $23 to $20.50, while Piper Sandler kept a Underweight rating on KEY stock. On April 11, 2022, analysts increased their price target for KEY shares from 23 to 27.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KeyCorp is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for KEY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for KEY in the course of the last twelve months was 16.94.

KEY stock trade performance evaluation

KeyCorp [KEY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.81. With this latest performance, KEY shares dropped by -12.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KEY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.91 for KeyCorp [KEY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.88, while it was recorded at 16.65 for the last single week of trading, and 20.65 for the last 200 days.

KeyCorp [KEY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KeyCorp [KEY] shares currently have an operating margin of +44.43. KeyCorp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +35.29.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.76, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.46.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for KeyCorp [KEY] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KEY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KeyCorp go to 0.72%.

KeyCorp [KEY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $12,711 million, or 86.00% of KEY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KEY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 108,202,955, which is approximately -2.697% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 83,176,133 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.34 billion in KEY stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.33 billion in KEY stock with ownership of nearly -1.176% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in KeyCorp stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 422 institutional holders increased their position in KeyCorp [NYSE:KEY] by around 70,222,739 shares. Additionally, 359 investors decreased positions by around 52,407,626 shares, while 140 investors held positions by with 664,406,613 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 787,036,978 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KEY stock had 84 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,508,163 shares, while 107 institutional investors sold positions of 6,529,438 shares during the same period.