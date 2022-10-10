Keefe Bruyette slashes price target on Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY] – find out why.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NYSE: NLY] traded at a low on 10/07/22, posting a -2.52 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $16.27. The company report on October 5, 2022 that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Announces Dates of Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Conference Call.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) (“Annaly” or the “Company”) announced today that it will release its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 after the market close on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. The Company will conduct a conference call and audio webcast to discuss the results on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Participants are encouraged to pre-register for the conference call to receive a unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. Pre-registration may be completed by accessing the Pre-Registration link found on the homepage or “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.annaly.com, or by using the following link: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10171506/f491665b6c.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 11287685 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Annaly Capital Management Inc. stands at 5.85% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.78%.

The market cap for NLY stock reached $7.43 billion, with 445.00 million shares outstanding and 443.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.79M shares, NLY reached a trading volume of 11287685 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NLY shares is $24.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NLY stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Annaly Capital Management Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $8.75 to $7.25. The new note on the price target was released on February 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Annaly Capital Management Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Annaly Capital Management Inc. is set at 1.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for NLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.87.

How has NLY stock performed recently?

Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.19. With this latest performance, NLY shares dropped by -38.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 20.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 22.65 for Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.45, while it was recorded at 17.27 for the last single week of trading, and 26.88 for the last 200 days.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY] shares currently have an operating margin of +390.22 and a Gross Margin at +96.72. Annaly Capital Management Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +318.42.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.89.

Earnings analysis for Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Annaly Capital Management Inc. go to -4.98%.

Insider trade positions for Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY]

There are presently around $3,087 million, or 44.30% of NLY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NLY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 35,955,389, which is approximately 8.719% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 32,780,657 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $533.34 million in NLY stocks shares; and ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS, LLC, currently with $183.24 million in NLY stock with ownership of nearly 11.902% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Annaly Capital Management Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 419 institutional holders increased their position in Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NYSE:NLY] by around 37,541,633 shares. Additionally, 274 investors decreased positions by around 6,564,229 shares, while 136 investors held positions by with 145,616,390 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 189,722,252 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NLY stock had 104 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,516,723 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 1,842,007 shares during the same period.