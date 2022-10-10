Halliburton Company [HAL] Revenue clocked in at $17.50 billion, up 32.97% YTD: What’s Next?

Halliburton Company [NYSE: HAL] closed the trading session at $30.41 on 10/07/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $29.37, while the highest price level was $31.115. The company report on September 19, 2022 that Halliburton Collaborates With SDAIA to Use Data Science and AI to Enhance Sustainability, Subsurface Predictions in the Energy Sector.

Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) today announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA) to address national and global energy challenges with DS365.ai to create data science and artificial intelligence (AI) applications and solutions.

Through the Artificial Intelligence Center for Energy (AICE), which is a joint center between Ministry of Energy and SDAIA, the collaboration agreement pairs AICE’s significant efforts and resources in the data and AI space with Halliburton’s cloud-first AI and machine learning exploration and production tools along with its solutions that support more sustainable upstream operations. The two groups will share technologies and co-develop innovative solutions to aid in sustainability and subsurface prediction efforts for the oil and gas sector.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 32.97 percent and weekly performance of 23.52 percent. The stock has been moved at -19.44 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 7.04 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 3.58 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.93M shares, HAL reached to a volume of 17460742 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Halliburton Company [HAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HAL shares is $41.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HAL stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Halliburton Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, HSBC Securities raised their target price from $36.60 to $41.60. The new note on the price target was released on April 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Halliburton Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $37 to $40, while Stephens kept a Equal-Weight rating on HAL stock. On January 25, 2022, analysts increased their price target for HAL shares from 32 to 33.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Halliburton Company is set at 1.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for HAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for HAL in the course of the last twelve months was 65.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

HAL stock trade performance evaluation

Halliburton Company [HAL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.52. With this latest performance, HAL shares gained by 7.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.78 for Halliburton Company [HAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.54, while it was recorded at 28.79 for the last single week of trading, and 32.26 for the last 200 days.

Halliburton Company [HAL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Halliburton Company [HAL] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.85 and a Gross Margin at +13.18. Halliburton Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.53.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.78.

Halliburton Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Halliburton Company [HAL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Halliburton Company go to 52.15%.

Halliburton Company [HAL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $23,000 million, or 84.50% of HAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 99,746,446, which is approximately 0.039% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 82,983,953 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.52 billion in HAL stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $1.93 billion in HAL stock with ownership of nearly 2.842% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Halliburton Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 448 institutional holders increased their position in Halliburton Company [NYSE:HAL] by around 82,261,934 shares. Additionally, 378 investors decreased positions by around 48,690,343 shares, while 131 investors held positions by with 625,371,493 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 756,323,770 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HAL stock had 111 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,821,771 shares, while 120 institutional investors sold positions of 8,681,833 shares during the same period.